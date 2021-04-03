Turkey must show the same goodwill as us, President told EU





Turkey’s de-escalation of tensions in Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) should have duration and consistency, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday during a teleconference with European Council President Charles Michel. Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said Anastasiades held a teleconference with Michel in the morning ahead of next week’s visit by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission to Ankara. Michel and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, are due to travel to Ankara on Tuesday for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They should discuss EU-Turkey relations but also the Cyprus problem. The EU’s participation in the UN-led five plus one summit in Geneva at the end of the month is also expected to be raised, with the bloc expressing a desire to participate as an observer. Anastasiades, Koushos said, reiterated during the teleconference his determination to engage constructively at the Geneva conference and asked Michel to stress the urgent need for the Turkish side to show the same political will as on our side, in order to create the conditions necessary for the resumption of substantive discussions. He also mentioned the importance of the presence of the EU at the Geneva conference, but also the substantive negotiations when they resumed, in order to strengthen the prospects for resolving the Cyprus issue and reaching a functional solution and sustainable, Koushos said. Anastasiades also reaffirmed that the apparent de-escalation of tensions on the part of Turkey in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus should have duration and consistency. He also pointed out that threats for the implementation of illegal Turkish plans in the fenced area of ​​occupied Famagusta, Varosha, in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions continue, just weeks before the Geneva meeting. They also discussed immigration, Anastasiades highlighting the particularly difficult situation that has developed in Cyprus. Anastasiades reiterated that Cyprus has for years continued to rank first among EU Member States in terms of population in relation to asylum seekers and beneficiaries of international protection. The president said it was a problem further exacerbated by Turkey’s continued refusal to meet its obligations to all member states, Koushos said.

