US Lifts Trump Administration Sanctions Against Senior ICC Prosecutor | International Penal Court





The United States has lifted the sanctions and travel ban imposed by the Donald Trump administration on the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, calling for a more cooperative relationship.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year imposed sanctions and denied visas to outgoing prosecutor Fatou Bensouda after she opened an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan.

The Hague tribunal further angered the United States by opening an investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories by Israel, an American ally who rejects the authority of the court.

Pompeos successor Antony Blinken said the United States continued to strongly disagree with the measures.

We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than the imposition of sanctions, Blinken said in a statement.

He said sanctions and visa bans against Bensouda and his staff were being lifted.

I am convinced that this decision marks the beginning of a new phase in our common commitment to fight impunity for war crimes, said Silvia Fernandez de Gurmendi, head of the Association of States Parties to the ICC, in a statement. communicated.

The Gambia-born prosecutor is stepping down in June and will be replaced by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan, who can now open her proceedings without the burden of impending sanctions.

The United States has not joined the ICC, which began operations in 2002 after enough countries ratified the treaty that created it, saying the court could be used for politically motivated prosecutions against troops. and US officials.

But the removal of sanctions was the latest signal that the Biden administration intended to return to the multilateral fold. The Trump administration had shamelessly excluded the United States from many international institutions and agreements and severely criticized others, including the ICC, deeming them flawed and against American interests.

Since Biden took office, his administration has joined the World Health Organization, re-engaged with the UN Human Rights Council, reverted to the Paris climate accord and on Friday began talks to revert to the Iran nuclear deal. Trump had withdrawn from the five.

Rights groups on Friday applauded Biden for rejecting the Trumps sanctions, but called on Biden to go further, supporting the work of the courts and making the United States a member country.

Two rounds of sanctions were imposed on Bensouda and the head of the court’s jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko, the first being a travel ban to Bensouda in March 2019, then 18 months later a freeze of all assets she and Mochochoko could detain in the United States or the United States. jurisdictions. The second round also made giving the pair material support a potentially punishable offense.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos