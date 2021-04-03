Imran’s government turned all sectors of governance into waste: Hamza





LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz says incompetent PTI has turned every sector of Pakistan into a rubbish heap, just like Lahore, while crushing the people under the worst historic inflation. He said the residents of Daska won with the Supreme Court ruling, while the vote thieves and kidnappers of poll workers were losers.

In a statement released here on Friday, he thanked Almighty God for the Supreme Court’s ruling and said the power and honor of the vote had been honored. He said the landmark decision of the Pakistan Election Commission has been upheld by the Supreme Court and said all elections that accompany such decisions will be safe.

PML-N’s narrative won, he said, adding that the party would win again in Daska because now people know they have to keep their votes. He said the country was facing historic inflation, unemployment and rising prices because of incompetent rulers. He said the Pakistani people have decided to protect their vote and that in the future every polling station will be protected from vote thieves.

He said the corrupt and incompetent rulers have turned Lahore into a rubbish heap. Incompetent and corrupt Imran Khan Niazi caused irreparable damage to the country’s economy and caused inflation and economic catastrophe, he said, adding that in the days of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, the people used to receive free medicine and treatment, but today free medicine has been taken. away from cancer patients while free treatment was taken away from people by raising drug prices by 500% and patients denied their right to live.

Hamza said people are unable to operate their kitchens and are burdened with heavy utility bills. He said people are forced to buy sugar at Rs 120 per kg, which was sold at Rs 52 during the PML-N era; people are forced to buy flour at Rs 80 per kg today, which was available at Rs 32 per kg at the time of PML-N. People are forced to buy edible oil at Rs 290 per kg and eggs at Rs 170 per dozen which were sold at Rs 84 per dozen during the PML-N era.

In our time, electricity was supplied to the poor at 3.7 rupees per unit, but today 6.3 rupees per unit is collected from the poor. In our time there was a revolving debt of 1,036 billion rupees and today it has climbed to 2,700 billion rupees, he said and argued that in our time the poverty rate was 3.9% and today it has reached 15%.

We’ve served people before because the PML-N knows how to deliver. We have eliminated terrorism from the country, we have solved the energy crisis, we have built highways, we have launched several other megaprojects and what this incompetent government is doing, he said and concluded that now is the time to send this incompetent government home or the suffering of the people will continue to increase.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on NA 75 was a deterrent against future warrant theft attempts public, adding that the decision was an appeal to Imran Khan, Usman Buzdar, IG Punjab CCPO and all those who planned this rig to step down.

She said the people of Daska have shown warrant thieves that when the ideology of respect and the sanctity of the vote reigns in the hearts and minds of people, no trick can stand in the way.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos