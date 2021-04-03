Support for Trumps Latino was more widespread than thought, report says





Even as Latin American voters played a significant role in tipping the Senate and Presidency over to Democrats last year, former President Donald J. Trump managed to squeeze significant amounts of Latin American support, and not just in conservative-leaning geographies, according to a post-mortem analysis of the election that was released on Friday.

Conducted by democratically-aligned research firm Equis Labs, the report found that some demographics of the Latino electorate had shown increasing willingness to hug Mr. Trump as the 2020 campaign progressed, including including conservative Latinas and those with a relatively low level of political commitment.

Using data from Equis Labs polls in a number of swing states, as well as focus groups, the study found that within those groups there was a shift towards Mr. Trump across the country. , not just in areas like Miami or the Rio Grande Valley. from Texas, where the growth of support for Mr. Trumps Latino has been widely reported.

In 2020, a segment of Latino voters demonstrated that they are more swing than is commonly thought, according to the report.

Ultimately, Mr. Trump outclassed his 2016 performance among Latino voters, gaining around one in three support nationwide, even as Joseph R. Biden Jr. won those voters by a margin of d ‘about two to one, according to the polls at the end of the polls. .

In total, nearly 17 million Latino voters turned out for the general election, according to a separate analysis released in January by the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. This represented an increase of over 30% from 2016 and the highest level of Latin American participation in history.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic downturn taking center stage in the election campaign, Equis Labs found that many Latino voters, especially conservatives, focused more on economic issues than they did. done four years earlier. It helped Mr. Trump by highlighting an issue that was seen as one of his strengths and diverting attention from his anti-immigrant language.

In focus groups, Equis Labs interviewers noticed that Mr. Trumps’ story as a businessman was viewed as a positive attribute by many Latino voters, who saw him as well placed to guide the economy through the recession caused by the pandemic. Partly because of this, the analysis revealed that many conservative Latino voters who had hesitated at the start of the campaign came to support him.

Raising the turnout of low-propensity voters, which Senator Bernie Sanders had sought to do during his campaign for the Democratic nomination, did not necessarily translate into gains for Democrats in the general election, according to the study. People who were likely to vote were generally more negative about Mr. Trumps’ job performance during 2020, but among those who said they were less likely to participate in the election, his job approval increased.

The finding is likely to fuel writhers among Democratic strategists who feared Mr Biden did not do enough to woo skeptical Latino voters before November.

The move towards Mr. Trump appeared to be primarily among those with the lowest partisan lineup, analysts wrote. We know enough to say that these look like real swing voters. Neither side should assume that a Hispanic voter who voted for Trump in 2020 is locked up as a Republican in the future. We also cannot assume that this change was exclusive to Trump and will come back on its own.

Chuck Coughlin, a Republican pollster in Arizona, said he was not surprised by the results of the Equis Labs report, given what he said was a concerted effort by the Trump campaign to gain Latino support – Americans.

You saw it in the rallies here, he said. They had a rally in Yuma. They held a rally at the Honeywell factory here. All were featured Hispanic small business owners. They were working this crowd.

He said messages from Trump campaigns on economic and social issues resonated with many Latino voters, especially older ones. They are pro-business, they are pro-guns, they don’t like higher taxes, they don’t trust the government, he said. This is the same constituency you see among Anglo Trump voters.

While the report did not take a close look at voters based on their country of origin, it did show that Mr. Trump’s relative success among Latino voters compared to four years earlier was not confined to areas with large populations of Cuban Americans, Venezuelan Americans, and other demographics that generally tend to be more conservative.

Carmen Pelez, a Miami playwright and filmmaker who helped lead the Cubanos con Biden campaign group, said that after the election many observers sought to attribute Mr. Trumps’ improvement among Florida Latinos to a change among Cuban Americans in the southern part of the state.

Equis Labs’ results validated its experience last year, she said, which showed Latinos of all nationalities had been targeted online with ads and messages that distanced them from Democrats.

People love to blame Cubans, but you can’t blame Cubans, she said. There is cancer in our community, and its misinformation, and it hits us all.

Ms Pelez said Democrats used to take Latino voters for granted by mistakenly assuming they knew the political habits and attitudes of those voters. Cuban Americans, for example, are often painted with a large brush as a preservative.

It was assumed that all Latinos would be in favor of immigration or that they were taken for granted because they were supposed to be a lost vote, she said. There is never a wasted vote if you are truly willing to commit. But wanting to get involved means putting aside your own prejudices.

