Politics
PM Modi accepts Joe Biden’s invitation to attend virtual climate summit this month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted US President Joe Biden’s invitation to a virtual climate summit this month, the Foreign Office said on Friday. Biden invited Prime Minister Modi along with other world leaders to a US-hosted climate summit to highlight the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action.
Prime Minister Modi welcomed the move and accepted the invitation of the US president, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. He further informed the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will visit Delhi from April 5-8.
In February this year, the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the first QUAD leaders’ meeting, where they discussed regional issues and their common priorities, while also agreeing to strengthen cooperation against climate change.
Biden will host a two-day climate summit of world leaders starting on Earth Day, April 22, in which he will outline the U.S. goal of reducing carbon emissions by 2030 – known as contribution determined at national level within the framework of the historic Paris agreement. A total of 40 world leaders, including Premier Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have been invited to the conference, which will be broadcast live to the public.
It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow, a White House statement said.
Other leaders invited to the summit include Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister Briton Boris Johnson.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering are the other two South Asian leaders to be invited to the mega conference.
The White House has said that a key goal of the Leaders’ Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts to continue to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts, he added.
At the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement, the White House said.
In his invitation, Biden urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to describe how their countries will also contribute to stronger climate ambition, he said.
The summit will reconvene the US-led Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP.
Biden also invited leaders from other countries that demonstrate strong climate leadership, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts, or are forging innovative paths towards a zero-rate economy. A small number of business leaders and civil society will also attend the summit, the White House said.
During the election campaign, Biden made climate change a central issue, aiming to ensure the United States reaches net zero emissions by 2050.
He signed several executive actions in his first week in office related to the climate crisis, including one asking the Home Secretary to take a break from entering into new oil and gas leases on public land or offshore waters.
Key themes for the summit will include galvanizing efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius warming limit within reach and mobilizing funding from public and private sectors to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts, he said.
The summit will also look at the economic benefits of climate action, with a strong focus on job creation, and the importance of ensuring that all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy saving.
It will also look for ways to boost transformative technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while creating huge new economic opportunities and developing industries of the future, the White House said.
Other key issues include nurturing subnational and non-state actors committed to green recovery and a fair vision to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and working closely with national governments to advance l ambition and resilience, he said.
The summit will also discuss opportunities to build capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the effects of climate change, address global security challenges posed by climate change and its impact on preparedness, and address the role nature-based solutions in achieving net zero. by 2050 goals, the White House said.
With PTI inputs
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]