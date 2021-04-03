DMK Executives Call on Modi to Campaign – The New Indian Express





Express press service CHENNAI: Candidates engaging in verbal duels on social media are nothing new. However, a section of DMK candidates took to Twitter to cheekily invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for their rival candidates as they believed it would increase their margins of victory! During Prime Minister Modi’s previous visits to the state, the opposition used the hashtag #gobackmodi to target him. However, this time around, they invited him, albeit with a series of sarcastic tweets. For example, a tweet from RS Rajakannappan of DMK reads: “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Muthukulathur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me widen my earning margin. Thank you Sir. ”Almost 100 DMK candidates tweeted similarly. One of the DMK candidates told Express, “Not only did DMK, even the AIADMK and BJP candidates in particular, thought Modi’s campaign would hurt them and help us. This is evident from the fact that many BJP candidates do not have Modi’s name and photo in their election brochures. He added that even BJP head of state L Murugan, star candidates Annamalai and H Raja are reluctant to mention Modi’s name in their wall graffiti. “H Raja (Karaikudi candidate) didn’t mention a word about BJP and Modi in his tweet a few days ago and literally identified himself as an AIADMK candidate.” One of DMK’s district-level officials told Express that party leader MP Stalin had previously said Modi’s campaign would only reduce AIADMK’s vote share and help DMK win a higher profit margin. “Our candidates express the same point of view,” he said. Screenshots of tweets from DMK candidates Responding to the DMK’s efforts to defame Modi, ANS Prasath, chairman of the BJP’s media wing, told Express: “The Prime Minister’s remarks on the DMK’s atrocities against women have had an impact on female voters. Therefore, to counter its efforts, the DMK is trying to get cheap publicity with the help of I-PAC. It was released only to distract from the allegations against them (DMK). He was convinced that DMK’s efforts would not succeed and that NDA would win. Meanwhile, veteran political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy told Express: “To avoid splitting the anti-Modi votes between Seeman and Kamal Haasan, and to consolidate all anti-Modi votes towards DMK, they applied this strategy.” . Winning margin

