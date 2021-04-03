China orders all cinemas to show propaganda films twice a week

Every cinema in China must schedule and actively promote at least two propaganda film screenings per week from this week until the end of the year, Chinese officials said, announcing the first batch of eligible titles on Friday.

Theaters that are part of the National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas or the People’s Cinema circuit – a group of over 5,000 theaters with special theaters dedicated to propaganda films or that employ specific strategies like grants to promote such content – must show propaganda films at least five times a week.

The directive is just one of many stipulations issued last week by China’s National Film Administration and the powerful Propaganda Department on how the country’s film and entertainment industries should participate in efforts to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party, which will take place in July. 1.

In an official statement, the National Film Administration called on “the film authorities of every province, region and municipality, every film and film company and every production company” to screen and promote “outstanding films” which celebrate the 100th anniversary. anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party from April 1.

These works are “closely focused on the themes of loving the party, loving the nation and loving socialism” and “singing the praises of … and praising the Party, the homeland, its people and of its heroes ”.

Authorities on Friday announced the first batch of 12 films to be screened in April, which includes eight historical films, three films from the past five years and a new release. They are, in chronological order: “Fighting the North and the South (1952)”, “Railway Guerrilla (1956)”, “Battle on Shangganling Mountain (1956)”, “The Red Detachment of Women (1960)”, “Red Sun (1963), “Zhang Ga the Soldier (1963)”, “Heroic Sons and Daughters (1964)”, “The Nanchang Uprising (1981)”, “Hundred Regiments Offensive (2015)”, “Battle of Xiangjiang River (2016) )) ”,“ The Sacrifice (2020) ”and the new version“ Landmine Warfare ”.

Through these mandatory screenings, Chinese cinematographic entities should above all seek to promote the thought of Xi Jinping, the eponymous ideology of the president, and create the “grandiose, warm and festive atmosphere” necessary to celebrate the party’s anniversary, according to the National Film Administration press release.

He hammered home the seriousness of this mission, declaring that all cinematographic entities must “attach great importance to [to the screenings], take them seriously… organize them carefully and ensure tangible results. “

Cinemas must ensure not only that these films are scheduled but that their screenings are well attended.

The new directive calls on all distribution companies, cinemas and services involved in screening activities to promote films through preferential time slots, “preferential rates for tickets and other methods”. Local authorities should also “organize and widely mobilize party members, executives and viewers to actively participate” in screenings in order to “strengthen their social impact”.

Meanwhile, at a press conference last week for the Party Central Committee, a high-level governing body, director of the National Film Administration and senior propaganda department official Wang Xiaohui, presented further plans for how entertainment should fit into the party’s propaganda efforts this year.

Among a list of eight important steps that will be taken to celebrate the anniversary, including a large rally with a speech by Xi, three actions were directed at Chinese cultural industries.

First, large-scale exhibitions and theatrical performances detailing the Party’s “great achievements and valuable experience” are to be planned this year, with party officials and members invited to attend.

The country must also “create and promote a batch of exemplary literary and artistic works of great ideological and artistic value” to do the same, ranging from plays, music, dance, films and television series to publications.

Cinema in particular will play a key role in a wider national campaign to promote “mass propaganda and education” on the theme of “follow the Party forever,” as well as China’s attempts to strengthen its military.

An official recap from the Central Committee presser noted that Major General Li Jun of the Central Military Commission of China specifically praised upcoming military-themed films such as “Battle of Chosin Reservoir” by the famous chief of China. fifth generation Chen Kaige, Xu Zhanxiong, director of “Kung Fu Yoga”. “Revolutionary” and “Island Guardians” – a real-life interpretation of a couple who defended China’s land claims by living on a remote island for decades. These films “will create a strong atmosphere” of listening to the Party command and efforts to strengthen the army, “he said.