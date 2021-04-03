Former bodyguard says Donald Trump failed to reimburse him for $ 130 McDonald’s tab





National review

Hunter Biden admits compromising a laptop can absolutely be his

Hunter Biden recently admitted that a laptop left in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information could absolutely be his. I really don’t know what the answer is, it’s the truthful answer, he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired over the weekend. I have no idea. Sure, there could be a laptop that was stolen from me. I may have been hacked, it could be Russian intelligence. It could have been stolen from me, he added. The recognition comes months after the New York Post’s first report on the emails, which suggests that Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings. in 2015. The emails allegedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukrainian authorities to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then a member of President Trump’s legal team, handed to the newspaper, were said to have been recovered from a laptop that was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 but never recovered. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October the emails were genuine, while FBI and Justice Department officials agreed with the then director of national intelligence , John Ratcliffes, claiming the laptop was not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential trade deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one of these cases interesting for me and my family. The laptop also reportedly contained photos and personal recordings, including a video that allegedly showed Hunter Biden was using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Bidens’ foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration ignored glaring warning signs when young Biden joined Burisma’s board of directors. . The board position created an immediate potential conflict of interest because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in US policy toward Ukraine, according to the report. However, President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

