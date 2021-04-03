Narendra Modi refers to 7 deadly sins of LDF, UDF in Kerala





Three days after his remarks from Judas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made another reference to Christian theology at a BJP rally in Kerala on Friday, when he accused the left and Congress of committing seven deadly sins during his reign. He also criticized the LDF government for taking violent action against worshipers in Sabarimala. Addressing a BJP rally in Pathanamthita, where the Sabarimala temple is located, Modi said the Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front had committed seven deadly sins. These are pride and arrogance, greed for money, anger towards the people, envy or jealousy, lust for power, the promotion of dynasty politics and laziness at work. According to Christian theology, the seven deadly sins are: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, anger and laziness. They (LDF and UDF) feel they can never be defeated and this has disconnected them from the roots, Modi said of the pride and arrogance they have shown. Accusing the fronts of being corrupt, he said that several scams such as the solar scam, the dollar scam, the land scam, the corruption scam, the gold scam and the scam excise had taken place during their reign. I cannot understand which government will pour lathis on innocent devotees. Which government will repeatedly attack its own citizens, he said over anger towards the people. He further alleged that the UDF and the LDF are jealous of each other and want to fight by doing wrongs.

The thirst for power makes the UDF and LDF strike communal, criminal and regressive elements, Modi said. He brought up the Muslim League, asking what its position was on Triple Talaq. He sought to know the social policies of SDPI and PFI. Modi commissioned the UDF and LDF to promote dynasty policy. Regarding laziness, Modi said the two fronts do not prioritize governance because of these shortcomings. On March 30, at a BJP rally in Palakkad, Modi said that while Judas betrayed Christ for a few pieces of silver, the LDF government betrayed the people for gold. He was referring to the gold smuggling case involving LDF leaders. The Christian vote in Kerala has traditionally been with Congress, but recently a section has moved to the left due to the Grand Old Partys’ openings to Muslims. The BJP appears to be eyeing these votes with increasing polarization in Kerala. Modi said that to deal with the Seven Deadly Sins on both fronts, the BJP would give a new vision-QUICK. The acronym, he said, stands for Fisheries and Fertilizer, Agriculture and Ayurveda, Skills Development and Social Empowerment, and Tourism and Technology.



