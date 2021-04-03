Aviation minister mismanaged pilot diploma issue, NA says





ISLAMABAD: Opposition members on Friday criticized Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in the National Assembly for mismanaging the credential checks of Pakistani pilots working for the national airline and other airlines.

They objected to the contradictory data mentioned in various written answers to the questions and in the declaration of the ministers itself before the National Assembly.

Raising additional questions during Question Time, opposition members including Shazia Mari, Hina Rabbani Khar and others called the aviation minister’s statement irresponsible.

The way you have dealt with the reputation problem of PIA, its pilots and Pakistani pilots serving in other airlines has suffered and Pakistan as a country has also suffered, said PPP Shazia Mari.

Shahzia Mari said Pakistani pilots were unable to restore the reputation they enjoyed before the ministers’ statement.

PPP’s Hina Rabbani Khar also demanded that the president take action against the minister for providing conflicting data in written answers to two different questions posed to the House on Friday.

She said that in response to question number 56, it was stated that seven PIA pilots were taken out of service for having false diplomas while the answer to question number 64 indicates that three PIA pilots were dismissed for possession. fake diplomas.

The minister is responsible for any response given by the ministry on home soil, she said.

She said the minister made a false statement to the National Assembly not once but three times, asking the president if he was going to take action against him.

Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, however, said he was upholding his policy statement he made on the home floor based on the data and information provided, saying what he was doing was in the best country interest.

I say that in full responsibility, action was taken against 82 PIA pilots for having false diplomas, he said, adding that 762 PIA employees had been appointed against false education certificates.

The minister said that out of 262 Pakistani pilots serving in different airlines had been investigated on suspicion of having false diplomas, while 82 of them had been convicted of possession of false documents. He said officials from the licensing authority were removed from their posts and criminal proceedings were filed against him. The Minister informed the House that they are outsourcing the entire licensing process, including the review, to the UK Aviation Authority in order to make the whole process transparent. The reason for the restrictions on the country’s aviation sector was also due to the PIA plane crash in Karachi and the observations on security measures, he said, adding that all international restrictions would be lifted. by July of this year.

Another PPP parliamentarian, Naz Baloch, said Pakistan’s airline industry had suffered record losses due to the minister’s irresponsible statements. He is the aviation minister but shouldn’t be making statements in the air, she said.

The minister, in response to a question, said that they were not going to privatize Isphahani Hanger in Karachi and that there was no truth in the reports.

There are no plans to privatize the assets of Pakistan International Airlines.

Mr Sarwar told the House that the government is keen to make the national airline self-sufficient and profitable and that efforts are underway to improve the financial health of the airline by reducing its losses through various means.

He said deficit routes had been closed and flights on profitable routes had been added, resulting in reduced losses.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan initiated the Live Call program to directly connect with people and listen to their issues.

He said this move by the Prime Minister should be appreciated. He said the prime minister was due to interact with the public again by phone next week.

Responding to a point made by an opposition member that state television had misled viewers by saying the Prime Minister would take people’s calls live.

PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi said he had repeatedly called to connect with the prime minister but was unsuccessful.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, of Jamaat-i-Islami, asked the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs when the Prime Minister would start answering questions from members on the floor of the House.

He said calls from citizens after checking caller data were passed to the prime minister, saying the prime minister’s gesture of talking to people should be appreciated.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said Prime Minister Imran Khan, by not attending the debates, made the house redundant, adding that the government had broken its promises.

The work of the chamber was adjourned for lack of quorum until Monday afternoon

