PM Narendra Modi waving on empty ground during West Bengal campaign rally? Fact Check reveals truth behind viral video shared by Congress





New Delhi, April 2: Congress recently shared a video of PM Narendra Modi on his official Twitter account. In the clip, which is now deleted, PM Modi appeared to be waving in an empty field. The video is very blurry and the original background audio has been replaced with a Hindi movie song. The video is circulating on various social media platforms and is widely disseminated and shared.Did PM Narendra Modi greet Gautam Adanis’ wife with folded hands? Here is the truth behind viral photos. A fact check shows Congress shared an edited video. It’s a 17-second clip of a one-minute video shared by the BJP via its official Twitter account on Thursday. It is from the Narendra Modi rally in West Bengal Jaynagar. In the original clip, PM Modi can be seen waving after disembarking from his helicopter. Cheers from the crowd, which were muffled in the clip shared by Congress, can also be heard.Former US President Barack Obama did not snub Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter following the farmers’ protest; Fact-Check demystifies fake news broadcast through a morphed image. Edited video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving over an empty field: PM Modi waves to millions of crowds! There is a saying that the condition reflects if something you do repeatedly for 21 days in a pattern, it will automatically reflect afterwards! It is at this point now! The moment to descend to the ground waves your hands! pic.twitter.com/4Crftc5cAU Suvarna Shreya (@Suvarnashre) April 2, 2021 Original video shared by the BJP: PM scenes arenarendramodiThe Jaynagar gathering carries the inescapable message of Ashol Poriborton in Bengal.#EbarSonarBanglaEbarBJP pic.twitter.com/ArqLqTcIwM BJP (@ BJP4India) April 1, 2021 With four high-profile assembly elections simultaneously, all political parties are sparing no effort to win the ballot boxes in the states. The election battles witnessed a high-tension war of words between the candidates. All parties promise the development of the state and blame the opposition for “deteriorating” conditions. Workers and supporters of each political party are circulating certain videos, text messages on various social media platforms in order to attract voters and challenge the value of the opposition. In such a situation, it is crucial that people verify the information shared with them and do not blindly believe it and pass it on. Assembly elections take place in four states. In West Bengal, polls take place in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. In Assam, Vidhan Sabha’s elections take place in three phases between March 27 and April 1. The elections to the assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 6. The results will be transferred on May 2. Checking the facts Claim : PM Narendra Modi waves to an empty field. Conclusion: It’s an edited clip. In the original video, PM Modi waves to the crowd, whose cheers can be heard. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on April 2, 2021 at 10:53 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website latestly.com).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos