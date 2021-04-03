78% of Ehsaas digital survey completed: Dr Sania Nishtar





ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Security and Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar said on Friday that the Ehsaas digital survey will cover every corner of the country until June 2021 for accurate identification of the poor, under the aegis of the Ehsaas program.

“More than 78 percent of the Ehsaas program’s digital survey has so far been conducted to enroll disadvantaged people in a social safety net,” she said in an interview with the news channel. PTV.

The SAPM promised that the Ehsaas digital inquiry process would be impartial and merit-based without any political influence, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. She urged the media to play their part in raising mass awareness of the survey, adding that enrollment of new beneficiaries depended on data from the new survey.

Regarding the one-stop-shop facility to earn under the Ehsaas program, she said the operation will be inaugurated this year, adding that the Center will help beneficiaries get information on all the Ehsaas benefits and services available in one place. The first One Window Ehsaas center was opened in Islamabad, which would be a one-stop-shop integrating all Ehsaas programs under one roof, she added.

SAPM said one-stop-shop operations centers would also be set up in other major cities, which would help beneficiaries of the Ehsaas program, in addition to reducing the risk of duplication. She said the Ehsaas program was the government’s flagship poverty alleviation initiative under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which brought positive change in the lives of the poor and deserving people.

She said the government has launched more than 140 programs, policies and initiatives for 14 different categories of masses under the Ehsaas program, including the very poor, orphans, widows, homeless, unemployed, poor farmers, workers, the sick, at risk of medical impoverishment, the undernourished, students from poor backgrounds, and poor women and the elderly.

She said the prime minister only wanted everyone in the country to sleep well fed and under shelter, adding that the prime minister had launched various panahgah programs. [shelter homes] and Koi Bhokha Na Soye [No one should sleep hungry] for the homeless, which have now been opened up across the country. The government is deploying its maximum efforts and resources to bring about positive change in society and ensure the well-being of the poor, she added.

