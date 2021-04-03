Trump isn’t coming to Matt Gaetz’s rescue, yet





In the days following the revelations about the federal investigation into Representative Matt Gaetzs’ alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, Donald Trump’s advisers have always offered him a simple message: Please keep mouth closed.

According to two people familiar with the matter, the twice-indicted former President of the United States has closely followed the scandal engulfing one of his favorite allies on Capitol Hill. The ex-president has, in his usual fashion, casually quizzed several confidants about what they think of the situation and if there is anything he should do about it.

But several people close to Trump have bluntly advised him to stay out of it, not to publicly defend Gaetz, they tell the former president, at least for now.

Both sources said that in every conversation they were aware of, Trump ultimately appeared to agree with the recommendations to shut up. One of the sources added that the former president lamented that this all sounds really bad for Gaetz, while also mentioning that the allegations could be a slander against Trump’s uber-loyalist.

Gaetz claimed he was the victim of a complicated extortion plot, involving Florida attorneys, $ 25 million, and a bizarre ploy to free former CIA agent Bob Levinson (which the US government assumes is death). And yet, while Gaetzs claims to have some credibility, the underlying story that Gaetz is under a Justice Department investigation for sex with a 17-year-old also seems credible.

In fact, to date, only two House Republicans have really jumped in Gaetz’s defense: Judicial-ranked Republican Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who has faced allegations that he ignored the sexual assault. series, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who rarely misses an opportunity to dismiss media reports and side with Trump-loving Republicans.

Gaetz did not respond to a message asking if he had heard from former President Trump in recent days. And a Trump spokesperson was also silent on Friday. But as of Friday evening, the former president and his office have not released an official statement on the matter.

Trump, who was started from his Twitter, was unable to tweet or retweet about the Gaetz scandal. And various big hitters and luminaries in the Trumpworld diaspora, as well as members of the Trump family, have tried to remain silent in the face of growing problems for Republican MPs.

I don’t hope anyone is guilty of anything, but it looks like he has a lot of explaining to do, said Barry Bennett, a longtime GOP agent and lobbyist who advised Trump on the campaign. 2016 presidential election, about Gaetz Friday. People underestimate Donald Trump’s political ear.

Bennett continued that Trump was loyal to those loyal to him. But, he said, no one wants to be associated with a guy who has been tagged with these kinds of claims, if they end up being true. For something like that, Bennett said, a ten-foot post isn’t long enough. The former president should stay as far away from that as possible.

In the past, Trump has barely hesitated when it comes to publicly defending himself or prominent allies when accused of misconduct or sexual assault. But this time around, the allegations seem to be true for many people close to Gaetz. And every day since the original story, the scandal has grown and become more explosive.

Only on Thursday it emerged that Gaetz was also under investigation for misuse of campaign funds, that he had shown nude photos of women to fellow House lawmakers and that the anchor of the case against him could be a sex ring. with an indicted Florida politician.

Not exactly the guy you want to jump in to defend.

As for Representative Gaetz himself, he has been one of Trump’s most loyal promoters and advocates on Capitol Hill. He rarely found a Trump scandal that he was not ready and willing to fight. But after appearing on Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, Gaetz, much like Trump, appears to have calmed down, expecting what must come out next.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos