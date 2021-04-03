Trump’s labor secretary returns straight to the anti-labor law firm he came from – Mother Jones





Let our reporters help you understand the noise: subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of the news that matters.

In 2019, when former President Donald Trump needed a new secretary at work, he contacted the powerful law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and ripped off management labor lawyer Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin. Scalia led the Ministry of Labor during perhaps the most intense workplace safety crisis in modern history: the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus devastated frontline workers in meat packing plants, farm fields, supermarkets, healthcare facilities, and restaurant kitchens, Scalia continued the uninterrupted regulatory approach that he and his father had. have spent their careers promoting, opting for voluntary guidelines over temporary regulations to demand social distancing. and other protective measures.

His job done, Scalia is heading where he came from. Returning to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, he will co-chair the firm’s administrative and regulatory law group and will be a senior member of its labor and employment practice group.

In its press release, the firm was quick to praise Scalia’s experience on both sides of the revolving door between regulator and regulated in Washington, DC. “Gene is one of the few lawyers in the country who can claim to have successfully challenged important federal regulations in private practice and crafted them from scratch in government,” boasted a Gibson Dunn executive. . Another added: “He is the only person to have served both as labor secretary and as solicitor, the chief legal officer of the department.”

This song is a reference to Scalia’s previous Gibson-Dunn-to-DOL-and-back maneuver, performed in 2002, when President George W. Bush appointed him labor attorney. As I have shown in this article, this appointment came after Scalia led a ruthless and ultimately successful lobbying effort to crush a DOL program designed to regulate repetitive stress injuries in the workplace. The defeat of the ergonomics standard, as it was called, continues to haunt meat packers to this day.

Scalia spent about a year in Bush’s labor department before returning directly to Gibson, Dunn, where he represented a client list that included Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Ford, Facebook, Delta Air Lines, Marriott, Juul Labs, UPS, Walmart and, more infamously, Sea World. (In 2013, this company hired Scalia’s services to try to stop the Labor Department from imposing stricter worker safety rules on its eyewear, after one of its trainers was killed by a whale. )

During his last stint in the Labor Department, Scalia was a staunch Trump lieutenant, praising and defending the president’s handling of the pandemic. He enthusiastically participated in the White House celebration of Amy Coney Barrett’s rise to the Supreme Court party, an Anthony Fauci, later considered a “big-ticket event.” (Scalia’s wife Patricia, who was also present, contracted the virus soon after.)

What some see as the stench of the Trump administration apparently smells of money in the offices of Gibson, Dunn. Ken Doran, president and managing partner of the company, said in a press release that Scalia’s services under Trump “bring him unparalleled and invaluable information.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos