Splashy to be an airplane repair shop, this is the state of Kertajati Airport





Jakarta – Kertajati Airport or West Java International Airport in Majalengka is a hot topic of conversation. Not only about the state which is still calm, the airport, which costs around 2.6 trillion rupees to build, has become a synonym because the government will make it an aircraft repair shop or the term cool. MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). The plan was forwarded by Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi after a limited meeting on the development of the Kertajati airport area, led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), on Monday (3/29/2021). The objective is to develop non-passenger activities at Kertajati airport. “The most strategic thing is that we are proposing that Kertajati be used in other functions, namely MRO,” Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said, quoted in the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account on Monday (3/29 / 2021). Budi said he had discussed with the Air Force so that he could perform maintenance on the planes at Kertajati Airport. It also coordinates with PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) AeroAsia Tbk. In addition, according to Budi, President Jokowi also asked not only the planes belonging to TNI to maintain maintenance at Kertajati airport, but also other government agencies such as Basarnas, the transport ministry to the police. Welcome this plan, the holidays Kertajati Airport has prepared an area of ​​67 hectares (ha). The plan is for the construction of the first phase of the aeronautical workshop on an area of ​​30 ha. Construction can be accelerated within a year with the operation of the Cisumdawu toll road. “The MRO is not complicated, the workforce is large. GMF already has the human resources and certification for the MRO. BIJB is preparing the ground according to the master plan. So we are building an MRO and also serving civil and commercial flights to Kertajati, “PT BIJB CEO Salahudin Rafi said in a written statement received by detikcom on Wednesday (3/31/2021). Rafi added that Kertajati Airport still serves passengers even though it operates an aircraft repair shop. “Kertajati Airport remains an international airport serving passengers. However, while waiting for normal passengers, efforts are being made to speed up the construction and operation of the MRO in accordance with the instructions of the president and governor,” Rafi said. . In the middle of a project to become an aircraft repair shop. What is the current state of Kertajati airport? Are you curious? Immediately click on the next page.

