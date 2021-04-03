Meet PM Modi, repeal farm laws: Jakhar to BJP leaders: The Tribune India





Our correspondent

Abohar, April 2 Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar advised BJP leaders to travel to Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of blaming Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh for incidents due to the peasant movement and to sue him to repeal the contested agricultural laws. Addressing the party workers who had gathered to congratulate him on the Congress which won 49 of the 50 constituencies in the municipal elections held last month, Jakhar said the BJP had faced a historic defeat in the elections of the civic body in Punjab due to Strategies. “For the first time since independence in Abohar,” he said, “most of the BJP and SAD candidates lost their deposit in civic elections. By winning 49 of the 50 wards, the responsibility of Congress increased. It is the responsibility of the new advisers to ensure overall development without any discrimination. The supply of drinking water is a major problem, it must be solved quickly, ”said the head of the PPCC. Jakhar also rejected the pre-election polls and said no party could challenge Congress which would challenge the upcoming Assembly polls under the command of Capt Amarinder Singh. He said preparations had been made to start purchasing wheat from April 10, but the central government’s intention did not seem clear as the cash credit limit had not yet been released. He feared that when buying paddy in October, the Modi government could create more obstacles for farmers as assembly elections were due in December. Local congressional leaders thanked the PPCC president for securing more than Rs 200 crore released by the state government for development work here.







