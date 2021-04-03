China’s actions show climate promises make no sense





Deceive me once, shame on you. Cheat on me twice, shame on me. Cheat on me three times, I must be John Kerry. President Joe Bidens, the climate czar, is banking on negotiations with Beijing to achieve net zero carbon emissions, although China has spent the last year lying about the genocide and a global pandemic, and the past five years to ignore its own climate promises. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged in the 2016 Paris accords to bring his country’s global warming greenhouse gas emissions to a peak before 2030 and to make China carbon neutral by 2060 , but reality tells the opposite. A new study shows that the People’s Republic generated more than half of the world’s coal power in 2020, up nine points (to 53%) from 2015 the year before Xi Jinping’s pledge. And China actually opened more coal-fired power plants in 2020 than it had in the previous three years combined with three times as many new coal-fired power plants as the rest of the world. No coincidence, China was the only G20 country whose greenhouse gas emissions increased last year. When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel. Xi announced a ban on new coal installations late last year, but it could be temporary. After all, Beijing’s five-year plan 2021-2025 includes a vow to rationally control the scale and pace of development in coal-fired power construction, which certainly doesn’t sound like stopping new construction. Yet Kerry remains convinced that working with China is the key to solving the climate crisis. Never mind that it probably requires ignoring the pandemic, genocide, intimidation of neighbors and repression in Hong Kong that blatantly violates Beijing’s past international commitments. Biden invited Xi to his virtual Earth Day summit in April to consider making the world carbon neutral. If the past is any indicator, the Chinese delegation will say what Kerry & Co. wants to hear, then return home to their coal-fired country and laugh at the gullible climate warriors.

