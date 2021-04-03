Punjab Shaukat Ali voice dies – Diary





LAHORE: Famous Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali died in Lahore on Friday after a long illness. He was 74 years old.

He had been under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for 20 days. He suffered from multiple health complications, including liver disease. Shaukat Alis’ health has deteriorated steadily in recent years and he has been hospitalized three times this year.

His burial took place at Samsani cemetery in Johar town at 10 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Shaukat Ali was born in Malakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, in 1947, although his paternal family has roots in the Bhati Gate area of ​​Lahore. He began his career as a playback singer in the 1963 film Tees Maar Khan. It was introduced into the film industry by music director Mr. Ashraf.

The deceased singer also starred in two films and wrote two books of poetry

Shaukat Ali received his first singing training from his older brother Inayat Ali. He was known for his Punjabi, Ghazal and Geet folk songs. He was famous in Punjab, Pakistan and India, having performed Saiful Malook by classical Punjabi poet Mian Mohammad Bakhsh. His song Kadi Tay Hass Bol Way was remixed by an Indian singer and later included in an Indian film as well, while he brought Punjabi folk song Chhalla to new heights of popularity.

In one of his interviews he said he was more of a ghazal singer at the start of his career and then turned to Punjabi singing when he was denied entry to a five-star hotel. Lahore stars for wearing shalwar-kameez.

Shaukat Ali had many national and war songs to his credit, which he sang during the wars of 1965 and 1971. He has performed in many countries around the world, including India. He gave a live performance at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. He would sing for free to promote the cause of Punjabi.

He also starred in two films Kufaraa and Akbara. Few people know that he was also a poet and has to his credit two books of poetry, Takoran and Hujuaan Dey Aahlany.

The late singer received the Presidential Pride of Performance Award as well as the Pride of Punjab and Voice of Punjab awards.

Shaukat Ali had been a familiar face at PTV since the 1970s and also sang from the platform of the All Pakistan Music Conference. He also hosted a Punjabi talk show on PTV called Jee Ayaan Nu. Some of his famous songs include Kiyun Duur Duur Rehnday Ho, Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan, and Jab Bahaar Aai Tou.

A documentary by a Canadian company was made on him and encompasses his singing career.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow and sorrow over the death of Shaukat Ali, saying his singing services will always be remembered. He prayed for the soul of the deceased and patience for his family to endure the loss.

The Director General of the Punjab Institute for Language, Art and Culture (Pilac), Dr Sughra Sadaf, expressed his sadness over the passing of Shaukat Ali, calling him the voice of the Punjab. She was remembered for his association with Pilac, who awarded him the Pride of Punjab award in 2016.

Lahore Arts Council executive director Aslam Dogar said Shaukat Ali had a long association with Alhamra and with her death an era of great folk songs has come to an end.

Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro, singer Shabnam Majeed, Punjabi poet Baba Najmi, Punjab Arts Council director Abrar Alam sent messages of condolence for the death of Shaukat Ali.

Posted in Dawn on April 3, 2021

