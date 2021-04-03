Politics
Indigenous children ask President Jokowi not to Rusaki on Tidore’s story
TIDORE – The proposal of the governor of North Maluku, Abdul Ghani Kasuba concerning the special zone of the capital Sofifi, received a response from the indigenous people of Tidore Islands City, it is Bakri Dano.
Bakri said that regarding the proposed special zone for the capital of Sofifi, the provincial government of North Maluku, the central government and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must respect the edict of Sultan Tidore.
“The proposal for a special zone in the capital Sofifi has information Sultan Tidore on it, this is what President Joko Widodo must respect,” Bakri Dano told the media at the office of the mayor of the Tidore Islands on Friday ( 02/04/2021).
According to him, Sultan Tidore Information is the authority and honor of an ancient institution that a third of Indonesian territory has been handed over by the Sultanate of Tidore.
“We are not rejecting the development, but whatever the development, please do not disturb the information of the Sultan,” he said.
In addition, Bakri said, in the information the Sultan confirmed that not even an inch of land the Sultan was ready to give.
“This is not what the late Sultan Haji Jafar Sjah said, but it is the attitude of the Sultanate of Tidore,” he said.
Bakri said, during a meeting with a team sent by the Minister of the Interior (Mendagri) with the government of the city of Tidore Islands to the Sultan Nuku hall, it was a ploy of the central government to change the name expansion into a new regional arrangement.
“Why can’t the budget just be given to the Tidore city government to compensate for it, because so far there has been no good communication with the province,” he said .
For this reason, Bakri asked President Jokowi not to destroy the story of Tidore, which would pit people from below against each other.
“I am very worried if the information of the Sultan is violated, it would be better if the story of Tidore is suppressed and the customary bobato is also dissolved,” he said.
Similar delivered by Ahmad Laiman, a DPRD member of the PDIP faction, said that if the province really wanted to make Sofifi a special zone with area coverage from Kaiyasa to Gita and encompassing six villages in western Halmahera, then they should not move Loleo International Airport to Kuabang Kao, North Halmahera. Indeed, the position of the airport is very precise because it is close to a major investment, namely IWIP in the center of Halmahera.
Therefore, there is a need to issue regulations that ultimately are not detrimental to the Oba community, so that the coverage area can reach Oba Selatan district.
“The six villages of Halbar are still problematic and have not been resolved by the Home Secretary, so don’t let their unresolved issues be brought to Tidore,” he said.
Even so, Ahmad supports what was taken by the central government to produce regulations with the aim of making the society prosperous. It’s just that it needs to be seen from all aspects, so that issues that have been carried over for a long time are not allowed to drag on.
In response to this issue, the Interior Ministry Special Zone Training Team, through the City and State Border Zone Director Thomas Umbu Pati TB, pointed out that the issue of the determination of this special zone lies outside the new autonomous region (DOB) or known as expansion, but rather to accelerate the development of sofifi linked to national strategic interests.
Therefore, its presence is to diagnose the problems that hinder the development of Sofifi. Starting with the budget, authority, regional planning and the institutional side
“For the answer, we will come back to Jakarta to formulate it, because this is a direct order from the president, and the time allotted to us is only 2 weeks,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]