Indigenous children ask President Jokowi not to Rusaki on Tidore’s story

TIDORE – The proposal of the governor of North Maluku, Abdul Ghani Kasuba concerning the special zone of the capital Sofifi, received a response from the indigenous people of Tidore Islands City, it is Bakri Dano.

Bakri said that regarding the proposed special zone for the capital of Sofifi, the provincial government of North Maluku, the central government and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must respect the edict of Sultan Tidore.

“The proposal for a special zone in the capital Sofifi has information Sultan Tidore on it, this is what President Joko Widodo must respect,” Bakri Dano told the media at the office of the mayor of the Tidore Islands on Friday ( 02/04/2021).

According to him, Sultan Tidore Information is the authority and honor of an ancient institution that a third of Indonesian territory has been handed over by the Sultanate of Tidore.

“We are not rejecting the development, but whatever the development, please do not disturb the information of the Sultan,” he said.

In addition, Bakri said, in the information the Sultan confirmed that not even an inch of land the Sultan was ready to give.

“This is not what the late Sultan Haji Jafar Sjah said, but it is the attitude of the Sultanate of Tidore,” he said.

Bakri said, during a meeting with a team sent by the Minister of the Interior (Mendagri) with the government of the city of Tidore Islands to the Sultan Nuku hall, it was a ploy of the central government to change the name expansion into a new regional arrangement.

“Why can’t the budget just be given to the Tidore city government to compensate for it, because so far there has been no good communication with the province,” he said .

For this reason, Bakri asked President Jokowi not to destroy the story of Tidore, which would pit people from below against each other.

“I am very worried if the information of the Sultan is violated, it would be better if the story of Tidore is suppressed and the customary bobato is also dissolved,” he said.

Similar delivered by Ahmad Laiman, a DPRD member of the PDIP faction, said that if the province really wanted to make Sofifi a special zone with area coverage from Kaiyasa to Gita and encompassing six villages in western Halmahera, then they should not move Loleo International Airport to Kuabang Kao, North Halmahera. Indeed, the position of the airport is very precise because it is close to a major investment, namely IWIP in the center of Halmahera.

Therefore, there is a need to issue regulations that ultimately are not detrimental to the Oba community, so that the coverage area can reach Oba Selatan district.

“The six villages of Halbar are still problematic and have not been resolved by the Home Secretary, so don’t let their unresolved issues be brought to Tidore,” he said.

Even so, Ahmad supports what was taken by the central government to produce regulations with the aim of making the society prosperous. It’s just that it needs to be seen from all aspects, so that issues that have been carried over for a long time are not allowed to drag on.

In response to this issue, the Interior Ministry Special Zone Training Team, through the City and State Border Zone Director Thomas Umbu Pati TB, pointed out that the issue of the determination of this special zone lies outside the new autonomous region (DOB) or known as expansion, but rather to accelerate the development of sofifi linked to national strategic interests.

Therefore, its presence is to diagnose the problems that hinder the development of Sofifi. Starting with the budget, authority, regional planning and the institutional side

“For the answer, we will come back to Jakarta to formulate it, because this is a direct order from the president, and the time allotted to us is only 2 weeks,” he said.