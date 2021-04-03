Former MP calls Boris Johnson an embarrassing buffoon report





Boris Johnson’s former deputy at the Foreign Office claimed the PM was an “embarrassing buffoon” in a new book. Sir Alan Duncan, who served as MP for Rutland and Melton from 1992 until the last election and who sat on the Conservative front bench for 18 years, also criticizes former PMs Theresa May and David Cameron in his memoir In The Thick Of It. The former politician’s diaries, published in the Daily Mail, cover his last four years in Parliament amid Brexit and Mr Johnson’s rise to Downing Street. It seems the word is out! Yes, it’s true, #Inthethickofit, my private calendars from the center of political life will be published next month by @WmCollinsBooks. Available for pre-order now: https://t.co/bd9ijwURFG @northbanktalent pic.twitter.com/ZDROZ7wIn2 – Sir Alan Duncan (@SirAlanDuncan) March 4, 2021 In an entry from September 24, 2017, Sir Alan writes that Mr Johnson ‘despises’ Ms May and criticizes the apparent disloyalty of his then boss. “He’s a clown, a self-centered ego, an embarrassing buffoon, with a disordered mind and subzero diplomatic judgment,” writes Sir Alan. “He’s an international stain on our reputation,” he adds of the 56-year-old. Ms May’s apparent lack of personality during the election campaign and Mr Cameron’s tendency to make appointments from a “small” group of close associates are also highlighted by the former Minister of International Development. Sir Alan, who became the first openly gay Conservative MP when he left in 2002, quotes Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s criticism of Mr Johnson. Sir Alan Duncan has previously said the PM ‘needs a regular fix’ in the publicity (Yui Mok / PA) In an entry on March 29, 2017, Sir Alan writes that he ran into Mr Kwarteng at New Palace Yard in Westminster. “He says Boris doesn’t appreciate that diplomacy isn’t about having nice conversations with your friends – it’s about how you interact with those who are awkward,” writes Sir Alan. After Mr Johnson stepped down as Foreign Secretary in July 2018 due to Ms May’s Checkers Brexit plan, Sir Alan said the former mayor of London needed publicity like a drug addict needs cocaine. Sir Alan told The Spectator in September that year that Mr Johnson “needed a regular correction” of headlines and equated him with political power.







