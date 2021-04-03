Angry, disheartened, helpless: Trump’s loyal voters don’t take his loss well





Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, married to Conservative consultant Mary Matalin since 1993, has long said that in order to defeat Republicans, Democrats must understand where their constituents are coming from. This includes supporters of Donald Trump, whom Carville and fellow Democratic strategist Stan Greenberg examined via some focus groups in March.

Carville and Greenberg are executives of Democracy Corps, a Democratic poll and research company. Although its primary goal is to help Democrats win elections, Democracy Corps sometimes studies GOP voters to determine why they vote the way they do – The Democracy Corps Republican Party project studied trends among the GOP. GOP electorate. And in March, Democracy Corps used focus groups to compare Trump’s diehard voters with “non-Trump conservatives and moderates.”

In a March 26 report, Democracy Corps explained, “We held focus groups in March with Trump loyalists in Georgia and Wisconsin and non-Trump conservatives and moderates aligned with Trump in the suburbs and campaigning. Georgia, Ohio and Wisconsin. It took a long time. recruit these groups because Trump voters seemed particularly suspicious of foreigners right now, suspicious of being victimized, and avoided revealing their true position until in a Zoom Room with all of Trump’s voters – so they let it all hang out. “

Democracy Corps found that “Trump loyalists and those aligned with Trump were angry, but also disheartened, feeling powerless and uncertain about getting more involved in politics … a culture of cancellation that leaves no room for White Americans and fear of losing “their” country to non-whites. “

Democracy Corps also found that “Trump loyalists and those aligned with Trump” were “most irritated by Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa” and believe these movements “were responsible for a full year of violence in democratic cities. which angered whites – on the defensive – and was ignored by the media. “

Meanwhile, Democracy Corps found that “the bloc of non-Trump conservatives and moderates” was “slightly smaller but opposed Trump’s leadership and was driven by his alienation from non-Republicans, extremism, the 2nd Amendment and guns, and the role of government. and more. “

In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden enjoyed a wide range of support. Everyone from Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City to leading conservatives like Cindy McCain, former Senator Jeff Flake and columnist Mona Charen have endorsed it. But Trump’s diehard voters were bitterly disappointed that he lost the election, and Democracy Corps focus groups found they were in a state of utter desperation.

Democracy Corps explained: “They felt powerless to reverse these important national political decisions and frustrated that their divided party did not act with the same determination and unity as the Democrats. They thought the Democrats were smarter, rigged the election, had a plan to grow, their support, and stuck to their guns – unlike the fickle Republican leaders who abandoned Trump. “

Democracy Corps found that “Trump loyalist” voters did not feel threatened by Biden himself as they felt threatened by President Barack Obama – because Biden was a white man in the late 1970s. But they saw Biden as a puppet of the far left. Meanwhile, “non-Trump conservatives and moderates” have expressed their willingness to give Biden a chance.

“Moderates and non-Trump conservatives only make up 30% of their party, but it clearly shows how divided the Republican Party is,” Democracy Corps explained. “They know they are a minority, but events since the 2020 election force them to challenge Trump and his party.”

Democracy Corps concluded its focus group report by stressing that opponents of Trumpism must understand the divisions among conservatives.

“Preventing worst-case scenarios and empowering those who intend to marginalize a Trump-dominated Republican party starts with understanding its new factions and what drives them,” Democracy Corps concluded. “These early focus groups provide rich insights into an angry, dispirited and divided party. And Democracy Corps hopes to use these groups and innovative investigative methodologies to understand this Trump-dominated party and all of its factions and provide its opponents the tools they need to defeat him. “

