Raza Rabbani says rejection of imports from India is mistrust of PM Imran Khans Kashmir policy





Former Senate Speaker Mian Raza Rabbani. Senator Raza Rabbani says the government wants to normalize relations with Hitler Modi’s government. The former Senate Speaker said the CEC’s decision to allow imports without consulting the Foreign and Interior Ministry was A betrayal of the Kashmir cause. Rabbani says the federal government’s act is strongly condemned.

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Speaker Mian Raza Rabbani believes that the rejection by federal cabinets of a summary, signed by the Prime Minister, to import sugar and cotton yarn from India, is mistrust in the policy of Imran Khans in Kashmir.

Despite India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir by amending its constitution, the maintenance of the curfew for more than 606 days, the cultural genocide, the change in demographics and the violation of human rights in the detained valley, the government wants to normalize relations with Hitler Modi’s government, the senator said in a statement Friday.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan says no to resumption of trade with India

The former Senate speaker said the decision of the economic coordination committees to allow imports without consulting the foreign and interior ministries was a betrayal of the Kashmir cause.

He said it was being orchestrated that an official letter from March 23, 2021 should set off a chain reaction to normalize relations with India as Kashmir continues to burn.

This act of the federal government is strongly condemned, he added.

PM says no to trade with India

Earlier this week, the federal cabinet rejected the recommendation to resume trade with India, with the prime minister ruling out normalizing relations with New Delhi until his Aug. 5 decision is not overturned.

The decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting, chaired by the prime minister, to review Pakistan’s relations with India. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry were also present at the meeting.

“A consensus developed during the meeting on not resuming trade with India,” a source said.

Read more: ECC allows import of cotton, yarn and sugar from India, sources say

The source revealed that the cabinet had decided that Pakistan could not resume trade with India until it restored the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir.

“Our principled position is not to resume trade with India until the Kashmir issue is resolved,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said, quoted by a source.

“This [decision to restart trade with India] will give the false impression that Pakistan has neglected the people of Kashmir, ”he said.

The source revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically stated that relations between Pakistan and India cannot return to normal unless the Kashmiris are granted the right to self-determination from India.

