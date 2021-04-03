Moeldoko camp encourages SBY to kiss Megawati’s hand

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The president of the High Council of the Democratic Party (PD) Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) must apologize to the fifth president, Megawati Soekarnoputri. In addition, also to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), founder of PD Subur Budi Santoso, and Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham) Yasonna H Laoly.

This was forwarded by DPP PD camp president Moeldoko Saiful Huda Ems in Jakarta on Friday (02/04/2021). According to Saiful, SBY has a long history of lies and accusations against these people.

“It is appropriate that SBY come one by one the people who have been lied and accused without evidence. It could be started by SBY by going and kissing the hands of Ms. Megawati Soekarno Putri, Professor Subur Budi Santoso, Mr. Joko Widodo and Mr. Yasonna Laoly, ”Saiful said.

Saiful said based on media documentation, on July 28, 2003, SBY was still the coordinating minister for political and security affairs during Megawati’s time. Saiful explained that SBY had stated in front of Megawati that he was not at all involved in establishing the PD. However, according to Saiful, according to the AD / ART of the PD from the 5th Congress, SBY was listed as the founder, along with Ventje Rumangkang.

“SBY’s statement like this not only deceived President Megawati Soekarnoputri, but also deceived the people and all Democratic Party cadres in particular,” Saiful said.

Saiful said the name of Subur Budi Santoso, who is still alive, was not included. In fact, according to Saiful, Subur is in the first order number of the founder and declaring according to the notarial deed of history of the establishment of PD. Subur also became the first chairman of the PD and escorted SBY to the KPU, including signing his nomination as a presidential candidate.

“The removal of Professor Subur’s name and services means that SBY has betrayed the struggle of those who have contributed to him and contributed to the Democratic Party he created and declared,” Saiful said.

Before the decision of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemkumham) to reject the ratification of the Extraordinary Congress (KLB), according to Saiful, SBY has repeatedly accused the administration of Jokowi of being at the origin of the manufacture of internal PD disorders. Saiful added that SBY and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) ridiculed Jokowi’s government as an obstacle to democracy.

“Surprisingly, it seems shameless, after the Ministry of Law and Human Rights rejected the ratification of the KLB, SBY and AHY praised President Jokowi and Minister Yasonna as high as possible. However, it does seem only lip service, because there is no apology, ”Saiful said.

“Based on all this, we think and call on SBY and her children to come immediately to President Jokowi, visit Ms. Megawati, Professor Subur, Pak Yasonna and others to apologize and fuck him. hand, ”Saiful added.

According to Saiful, apologizing and kissing the hands of wronged people is a good tradition and should be preserved.

“Even Pak Jokowi, who is not guilty of anything, always lowers his face in front of SBY and the elders of the state figures, why is Pak SBY who is covered in sins does not want to apologize and kiss the hand of Pak Jokowi we talked about above?

Saiful also reminded PD worshipers to stop supporting SBY and AHY before they fall victim to the next betrayal.

“We have all learned how the good SBY relatives who sacrificed themselves before to make SBY and the Democratic Party succeed have all been sacrificed, betrayed by all the hard work of their struggles and their property,” Saiful said.

Source: BeritaSatu.com