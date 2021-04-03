Trump on the ballot again? Daughter-in-law Lara reflects on Senate race | Republicans





Trump flags and construction site signs are still in place. Flags that shout Impeach Biden fly from the backs of vans. Most people here believe Donald Trump is still the president, says Nancy Allen from her neighborhood in Shelby, North Carolina. And I call him President Trump.

Allen might have the chance to vote Trump again sooner than expected. But it won’t be for Donald or his politically ambitious daughter Ivanka. Instead, the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, from North Carolina, plans to run for the United States Senate next year.

If she decides to run, I’ll campaign for her, added Allen, 74, who ran a business in Wilmington, where Lara Trump (not Yunaska) was born and raised and where her parents still live. She is very accessible: it’s amazing who is like one of us. She has no air about him. Shes a person of the people.

She is well known all over the state which is very important and I think she is good and would win. Henry, my husband, said yesterday it would be a landslide if she ran.

Lara, 38, a former television producer who also worked as a chef and personal trainer, married Eric Trump in her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., In 2014. Since she was became a member of the family, she married Eric Trump in her father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. showed the zeal of the convert and proved to be a staunch champion of the Make America great again movement.

Lara showcased her local roots by addressing the president’s gatherings in North Carolina and her bio on Twitter, where she garnered 1.2 million followers, simply said: NC girl in New York #MAGA . She has also run Women for Trump events, hosted numerous campaign video feeds and, following her stepfather’s defeat, shamelessly pushed false allegations of voter fraud.

She told Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity on December 5: I want this to be very clear to the American people: it is not over. So don’t think for a second that Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20.

This week, Lara has come back to the fore in more ways than one. She conducted Trumps’ first on-camera interview since leaving the White House on his online show The Right View, but the conversation was deleted from Facebook and Instagram as he was banned from those platforms for inflammatory comments. .

It also emerged that Lara is joining Fox News as a paid on-air contributor, which could give her political brand a boost ahead of a possible race for the Senate seat in North Carolina which will be canceled next year. by retired Republican Richard Burr. She told the Fox & Friends program on Monday that she hasn’t officially made a decision, but hopefully soon.

Such a move would force him to sever ties with Fox News, according to network policy. It would also represent the first electoral test of Trump’s name since 2020 and would highlight how the children of former presidents and their partners have become some of his most influential allies and surrogates.

Don Jrs’ girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor, campaigned vigorously for president and went viral with a Republican national convention speech that ended in a crescendo: The best is yet to come ! Ivankas’ husband Jared Kushner served as a senior White House adviser with a portfolio so extensive that he was ridiculed by critics.

The surprise, perhaps, is that the first standard-bearer would be Lara rather than Ivanka, who, amid much speculation, has ruled out a Senate bid in Florida.

The Trump family at the Republican National Convention in August last year. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said: She would be what I think Donald Trump hoped Ivanka would be. She would become the avatar of the last name Trump. She looks like a Trump, she talks like a Trump.

Every president wants his children or grandchildren to run for office for a long time. Trump is no different. She’s a daughter-in-law, but that’s okay, and you can see. Maybe she can do all the things Ivanka can’t and appeal to the suburban college educated women who have left Trump.

The way Lara behaves at the polls could also offer clues to the presidential election, Schiller added, even if Donald Trump himself decides not to run again. By Lara Trump in North Carolina, the Trump brand is being tested and, if successful, this is an indication that the Trump brand may well do well in 2024 in the presidential race, which could push Don Jr to run for office. the Presidency.

There are a lot of other people who want to run for President of the Republican Party in 2024. You’re going to see a very complicated dance between leading Republicans and the kids of Trump and Trump himself in the next couple of years because that they want his support but they don’t want them to be too successful because that will oust them all.

There is no guarantee that Lara would win a Republican primary where Trump’s name could go from active to passive. Rivals could include Mark Meadows, a former North Carolina congressman who became Trumps’ chief of staff. Burr, the outgoing senator, voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial following the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: There will be other candidates on the Republican side in North Carolina and some of them will both claim their loyalty. towards Donald Trump. try to neutralize that, but also suggest to voters that they have a better chance of beating a fairly competitive Democratic candidate in the general election.

Because one thing we know about Donald Trump – and that will be part of the political genetics here, is that this is a turning point for independents.

Trump won North Carolina by just 1.3% over Joe Biden, significantly less than his margin in 2016. Democrats hope the state can move in the same direction as Georgia and Virginia, where the anti-resistance Trump was a rallying point.

Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic strategist who frequently works in North Carolina, said: The demographics of North Carolina would always give us real possibilities, real opportunities to do the unthinkable, just like we do. did in georgia in january.

I think the timing is right, the environment is right, and the Republicans are going to have a fight in their hands that they did not expect for this Senate seat. In the same way that Georgia was the key to the Senate in the 2020 cycle, I think North Carolina will be just as essential in the 2022 cycle.

