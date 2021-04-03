Farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait accuses Prime Minister Modi’s government of attacking his convoy





India oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P |

Published: Saturday April 3rd, 2021 11:55 AM [IST]

New Delhi, April 03: In a recent development, Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of attacking his convoy in Alwar in Rajasthan, claiming it was led by the youth wing of the BJP. “The Center is in charge, who else can it be? It’s their youth wing. They were like, ‘Rakesh Tikait, Go Back.’ Where should I go? They threw stones, used lathis. Why are they fighting us, we are farmers, we are not a political party, ”said Rakesh Tikait. Stones were reportedly thrown at Tikait’s convoy in Alwar district on Friday, damaging the rear windshield of his car. Police arrested a student leader, who the BKU said was from the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack. Maharashtra: Film crew members booked for violation of COVID-19 standards Hitting the ruling BJP in Gujarat, Tikait said he was traveling to the western state calling it a very sensitive region. “We are going to Gujarat for two days, it is a very sensitive region, our farmers must be careful. Foreigners are not allowed there. We must free the farmers, the politicians and the state press,” he said. he declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before becoming Member of Parliament (MP) of Varanasi and later Prime Minister of India. Farmers have been protesting at the various borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted agricultural laws: Law of 2020 on trade in agricultural products and trade (promotion and facilitation); the Farmer Empowerment and Protection Act 2020 on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities Act 2020 (Amendment). For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

