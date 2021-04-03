Foreign ministers of China, Republic of Korea meet in Xiamen

A visit to China by top Republic of Korea (ROK) diplomat Chung Eui-yong comes just weeks after a tour of Asia by Secretary of State Antony Bliken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Seoul has sought to strike a balance in its alliance with Washington and its economic dependence on China, with the foreign minister saying after Blinken’s visit that the Republic of Korea values ​​relations with the two powers and does not didn’t want to choose a side.

Joint cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic will be one of the most important issues to be discussed at the China-Republic of Korea meeting. In a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in in January this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a “fast lane” cooperation mechanism to facilitate the prevention and control of the pandemic and the economic development of both countries.

Safeguarding multilateralism and free trade will also be a high priority on the agenda, as the two sides accelerate the completion of the second phase of the free trade agreement negotiations to implement the partnership. global regional economy at a rapid date and pace. the construction of the China-Japan-ROK free trade zone. Another issue on the table is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Previously as Senior Security Advisor to President Moon Jae-in, Chung played a key role in Moon’s policy of engagement with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) that led to the historic summit between the former US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong. One in 2018. Chung was also Moon’s special envoy to liaise with China and the DPRK. Both sides stand ready to play a constructive role in promoting the resumption of peace talks on the Korean Peninsula.

And the timing of the visit is of great importance as China and the Republic of Korea will hold a “year of cultural exchange” in 2021 and 2022, and next year will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two. country.

Saturday’s meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in the city of Xiamen, in southeast China, is expected to be an opportunity to explore ways to develop bilateral ties and exchange points of view. in-depth view on regional and international issues.