Lack of PM from NA session draws opposition





ISLAMABAD:

The opposition criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday for his prolonged absence from sessions of the National Assembly, saying that as the head of the House it was his responsibility to answer questions from the people.

“The Prime Minister, being the head of the House, has the main responsibility to answer the questions of the people but he chooses to attend some calls of his choice, which are of no use to the citizens of the country”, said former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on the floor of the house.

The NA session was held under the chairmanship of Vice President Qasim Suri.

The PPP leader claimed his turnout was better than that of Prime Minister Imran, saying the lower house of parliament should compare them. “Same, [former PM] Yusuf Raza Gilani’s record is better.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan supported Ashraf’s position. “Indeed, Ashraf used to attend a relatively high number of NA sessions,” said the minister of state. “Like Imran Khan, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also started taking a series of calls.”

However, he said, no prime minister has attended NA sessions frequently over the past two terms.

MP Shahida Rahmani asked if the Prime Minister’s live calling programs had been recorded. “The number for live calls would be a fax number for the Election Commission,” she said.

To this, the Minister of State clarified that it is not possible for a Prime Minister to take calls live for security reasons.

“The aim of the program is to create a facility where citizens can speak to the Prime Minister and the phone numbers are those of the Prime Minister’s office.”

PML-N MP Javed Abbasi alleged that Prime Minister Imran did not answer questions on the live calls and “only answered those of his choosing”.

He criticized the government for withholding development funds from the PML-N.

In this regard, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the prime minister answered the first call as the bell rang, saying there was no way for the prime minister to know in advance whether the caller was a peddler or a deputy.

MP Syed Hussain Tariq underlined the lack of quorum even before speaking on the point of objection.

The Vice-President noted the quorum and adjourned the meeting to Monday 4 p.m.

