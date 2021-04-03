President Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto will become witnesses at the wedding ceremony of Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar, place guarded by Paspampres





Kolase instagram/@joko.owimas @attahalilintar Jokowi and Prabowo are reported to attend Atta and Aurel’s wedding

Report by Grid.ID reporter, Hana Futari Grid.ID – The marriage contract of Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah will be special with the presence of President Joko Widodo. At the table of the marriage contract, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah have also prepared chairs for President Joko Widodo, who plans to bear witness to the bond of love for the young couple. Meanwhile, more chairs were prepared for Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah’s father, Anang Hermansyah. Also read: Atta Halilintar’s Parents Blessing and Presence on the Happy Day of Their Child’s Interrogation, Faruk’s Lenggogeni and Halilintar Anofial Asmid Finally Appear in Public A waiting room for President Joko Widodo and Prabowo has also been prepared at the wedding venue for Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar. “This is the waiting room for Mr. Joko Widodo and Mr. Prabowo and his colleagues,” the hotel said. Grid.ID from RCTI + streaming, Saturday (3/4/2021). The hotel itself just found out that Joko Widodo’s presence was sudden, a day before Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah were married. Also Read: Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah Married at Raffles Hotel in Jakarta, Let’s See What Luxury Facilities Are At This 5 Star Hotel “Only yesterday I knew there was RI1,” the hotel said. “The presence of Pak Jokowi is kind and wants to give his blessing to Atta and Aurel and then we will adapt it to the regulations of Paspamres”, he continued. During this time it was reported Grid.ID from Tribunnews.com, at the Raffles Hotel, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, a location believed to have been the location of Aurel and Atta’s marriage contract, the Paspampres car was parked.



