Calls for MLB boycott grow after Donald Trump fought all-star game





An effort to boycott Major League Baseball (MLB) gained traction on social media after former President Donald Trump urged people to punish MLB for its decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia.

The move responded to the state’s new election law, which critics including President Joe Biden have called a voter suppression measure and compared to the racist laws of the Jim Crow era.

“Baseball is already losing huge numbers of fans, and now they’re leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they’re afraid of the radical left-wing Democrats who don’t want the desperately needed voter ID to be passed on. anything to do with our election, ”Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC.

“Boycott baseball and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections. Do you hear Coca-Cola, Delta and all!” Trump said.

Many Twitter users have expressed support for the boycott, while supporters of the new Georgian law have widely criticized the MLB decision.

“Will @MLB move its headquarters from New York? A state that has less access to early voting than GA. Why are they supporting New York’s racist election policies? #BoycottMLB,” tweeted Fox News’ Lisa Boothe.

Will @MLB move its headquarters from New York? A state that has less access to early voting than the GA. Why do they support New York’s racist election policies? #BoycottMLB

– Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 2, 2021

“I’m a life @Oriolesfan. And they’ll never sell me another ticket, hot dog or merchandise again,” wrote Dan Gainor, vice president of Free Speech America. “I hope every last @MLB player and owner goes bankrupt. #BoycottMLB.”

“Boycott @MLB,” tweeted former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“When you go to Fenway Park, you need photo ID to collect tickets at the window, photo ID to buy a beer, ID with photo to use a credit card, but they think there should be no ID when voting? Good luck. #BoycottMLB, ”radio host John DePetro wrote.

Other social media users did not directly call for a boycott of the MLB, but criticized the decision to move the All-Star Game. Representative Dan Crenshaw, a Republican from Texas District 2, highlighted China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, but did not call for a boycott of baseball.

“Hey Joe Biden, are you going to boycott the Beijing Olympics over mass genocide? Or do you just want to hurt the small businesses in Atlanta that were planning the All-Star Game?” Crenshaw said. Americans are fed up with this awakened BS. @MLB is a shame. “

Political commentator Liz Wheeler shared a similar sentiment, saying, “So Joe Biden will endorse the @MLB by moving the All Star game out of GA on the basis of a lie … But Biden won’t endorse a boycott. of the 2022 Olympics in China due to the literal genocide? Okaaaaay. “

Supporters of the new law say it protects access to voting, especially early voting, but critics say the restrictions introduced will unfairly and disproportionately affect black voters.

Former President Donald Trump throws a baseball on the South Lawn of the White House July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump has called for a boycott of Major League Baseball. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos