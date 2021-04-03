Politics
PM Modi accepts Joe Biden’s invitation to attend climate summit: MEA
“Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Biden’s initiative and accepted the invitation,” MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATE APR 03, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the invitation of US President Joe Biden to attend the Leaders’ Climate Summit and the Major Economies Energy and Climate Forum on April 22 and 23, the spokesperson said. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi on Friday. “Prime Minister Modi welcomed President Biden’s initiative and accepted the invitation,” he said during an online press briefing, according to the PTI news agency.
Biden has invited 40 world leaders to take part in the US-hosted summit that aims to highlight the urgency and economic benefits of actions to stop climate change. The two-day summit will be held virtually in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic and will be televised live to the public.
Read also: PM Modi and Xi Jinping on Joe Bidens ’40 leaders’ guest list for climate summit
Beginning on Earth Day, April 22, the summit will encourage discussion of the factors influencing climate change, and as part of it, Biden will outline the United States’ goal of reducing carbon emissions d ‘by 2030, according to a White House statement.
The summit will reconvene the US-led Energy and Climate Forum of Large Economies, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Bagchi also commented on the upcoming visit of US Presidential Special Climate Envoy John Kerry to India and said he would visit Delhi from April 5-8. The purpose of his visit is to discuss the upcoming leaders’ climate summit, he said.
“We expect that during his visit, Mr. Kerry will interact with several ministers, including the Minister of External Affairs as well as the ministers of finance, oil and natural gas, environment, energy and new energy. and renewable, ”Bagchi said.
