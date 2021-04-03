Financial hardship, wife of suspected terrorist Sukabumi receives help from Jokowi





Sukabumi – Information about the financial difficulties faced by SA, the wife of a suspected terrorist in Sukabumi, has reached the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The number one person in Indonesia provided assistance to SA. This information was confirmed by Police Chief Lukman, who came to visit the SA residence in Bojonggenteng District, Sukabumi Regency on purpose, to deliver assistance. “So the Sukabumi police are requested to distribute (assistance) through the presidential side. This assistance is from the president for those concerned (SA),” AKBP Lukman said by telephone to detikcom, Saturday (3/4/2021). According to Lukman, the help was received directly by SA at his home. Besides SA, Abas’s parents, who were also the BS’s father-in-law suspected of terrorists, were seen being secured by the police headquarters of Special Detachment 88. “It was accepted by SA immediately and there was Pak Abas as his parent. Happy, happy family to the president’s attention. (Problem) I dare not open as it was a deposit, (basically) assistance from the president, ”he concluded. As previously reported, after her husband’s arrest, SA admitted that she had to pay 1.5 million rupees for her husband’s monthly installments for the following year. “My husband has already borrowed money from the bank, I don’t know why. I don’t know how much, I only pay 1.5 million rupees a month,” SA told detikcom, Saturday (3/4/2021). SA even intends to find work to be able to pay the down payments. BS called SA is the only backbone of the family. In addition, there are babies aged 3 months who still need a lot of money, not to mention to meet their daily needs. “For a year, I only knew that my husband worked as a driver in a restaurant, the rest I didn’t know what his activities were. But there is a responsibility to the family, the fortune flows from my husband, ”she said. Previously, SA also admitted that she was unsure of her husband’s activities. He only knew that BS worked in a restaurant as a driver. Since marriage, they also rarely share. “You know that working in a restaurant, a delivery guy meets once a week. We don’t know for sure what the activity is,” AS told detikcom on Monday (3/29) evening. Watch the video “ After the Makassar bombing, 32 suspected terrorists were arrested in a number of areas ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (sya / mso)

