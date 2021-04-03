Trump calls for boycott of MLB, warns companies awakened after All-Star Game withdrawal





Former President Donald Trump shot a high, hard fastball at Major League Baseball on Friday night, urging fans to boycott the “national pastime” over his decision to remove this year’s All-Star game from the region from Atlanta.

Trump claimed the MLB leadership was “afraid of radical left-wing Democrats,” saying the party pressured the MLB to relocate its mid-summer game due to Georgia’s new election law, recently signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

The former president has also targeted large “awakened” companies that have issued statements against Georgian law.

“Baseball is already losing huge numbers of fans,” Trump wrote, “and now they’re leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they’re afraid of the radical left-wing Democrats who don’t want the play. voter identity, which is desperately needed, has anything to do with our elections.

President Donald Trump shows off a Red Sox jersey presented to him during a welcoming ceremony for the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series baseball champions at the White House on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Washington. (Associated press)

“Boycott baseball,” Trump urged, “and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections. Do you hear Coke, Delta and all!”

"Boycott baseball and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections. Do you hear Coca-Cola, Delta and all!"

Former President Trump

Former President Trump

Georgia’s new law bans elections tens of meters from a polling station, requires ID to register for a postal ballot and extends early voting on weekends.

But during a Friday night appearance on Fox News “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kemp claimed that election laws in New York City – home to the MLB headquarters remain “more stringent” than those in Georgia.

“When you look at New York’s election laws, you must have an excuse to vote by mail in New York. You don’t do it in Georgia,” Kemp told host Tucker Carlson.

Trump has never shied away from taking on the big sports leagues, despite their legions of fans.

During his presidency, Trump has repeatedly hammered the NFL for allowing sideline national anthem protests before games, and last year called the NBA a “political organization” after several teams called off the sidelines. canceled playoff games to protest police brutality.

Trump also characterized the NBA as being “bought” by China, saying the basketball league has promoted its own overseas profits rather than supporting pro-democracy policies.

In a separate statement Friday, Trump directed his anger at “Fake News Media” over their framing of the 2020 presidential election results.

“Why is it that every time ELECTORAL FRAUD 2020 is discussed, the Fake News Media constantly declares that such accusations are baseless, unfounded, unjustified, etc.?” Trump asked.

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “there was massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and a lot of very angry people understand it. With each passing day, and sadly for the FOLS of the radical left, more and more facts are emerging.

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner of last year’s presidential election, garnering over 81 million votes against over 74 million Trump.

Trump and many of his supporters have complained about alleged late ballots in Democratic-controlled districts and allegedly flawed voting machines, but their arguments have largely failed to gain traction in the courts.

“Other than that,” Trump concluded, “Happy Easter!”

