Thieves have a field day in Islamabad, Rawalpindi – Journal





ISLAMABAD / RAWALPINDI: Thieves, burglars and thieves ruled Friday in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In Islamabad, they looted money and valuables worth millions of rupees in 22 different areas of the capital, police said.

Two armed people entered Imran Khan’s shop and looted cash and mobile phones worth Rs 150,000.

When the trader resisted, the gunmen beat him with pistol butts. They later escaped.

Three thieves looted 635,000 rupees at gunpoint from another Mohammad Haroon store in Soan camp, police said.

Soon after, they grabbed the upright and escaped, they added.

In another incident, thieves snatched Rs 500,000 from a man at gunpoint in the G-10/1, police said.

Thieves looted Rs 300,000 from a man on the highway.

Likewise, cash and mobile phones worth Rs 40,000 were snatched from two people in Iqbal town.

In addition, a band of thieves snatched money and a mobile worth thousands of rupees from a man in Khanna Stop.

In addition, the culprits looted money and a mobile phone worth Rs 30,000 from a Police Foundation man, they said.

Burglars stole money and valuables worth Rs 2.9 million from a house in the F-10/4, police said.

In another burglary, perpetrators stole household items worth Rs 60,000 from a house in Naqash Aliin Pindoria.

Likewise, cash, bonds and valuables worth 200,000 rupees were also stolen from a house in Arshad Abbas, located in the Dhok Mohri area, police said.

The culprits stole 200 pigeons worth Rs 300,000 from a house in Mohra Nagyal.

Meanwhile, 11 vehicles were also stolen from different areas of the capital, they added.

Rawalpindi

Thieves and vehicle lifts struck at 24 different locations across the city on Friday, depriving people of money and gold jewelry worth more than Rs 6 million and 17 vehicles, police said.

Seven armed robberies and 17 incidents of lifting eight motorcycles, four cars and five other vehicles, including vans and auto rickshaws, were reported, but police were unable to locate any of the stolen vehicles or arrest any of the suspects.

Sajid ur Rehman complained to the police at RA Bazar that he sent two of his employees on Thursday to withdraw money from a commercial bank in Saddar; Azhar Hameed and Tanveer Hussain were on their way back to the office after withdrawing 5 million rupees when they were pulled over by two unidentified motorcyclists who held them at gunpoint and forced them to abandon the silver. Hameed was shot and wounded when he resisted.

Mudassir Hussain, lodged a similar complaint with the police in Rawat saying he was driving to his warehouse in his van after collecting money when another car in which three people were traveling waved to him to s ‘stop at the road to Chak Baili.

He said that after he stopped his van, the occupants of the car came towards him and introduced themselves as police officers while carrying wireless sets. They searched the van and grabbed the bag of money. After offering his resistance, Mudassir was beaten by armed thieves who escaped with the money.

Farhan Nisar, resident of Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, was stolen of Rs22,000 and a cell phone by two unidentified thieves who blocked his way on Adiala Road.

Posted in Dawn on April 3, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos