China: Himalayas Become New South China Sea as Xi Builds “Militarized Villages” | World | News





The most recent Chinese construction in the disputed Himalayan border region is the village of Tawang. It is in Arunachal Pradesh, which India claims as part of its own sovereign territory. However, Beijing refers to the regional part of southern Tibet, which it annexed in the 1950s.

A leading geopolitical expert claimed that Beijing is now copying the strategy used in the South China Sea of ​​building militarized bases in areas claimed by other nations. Professor Brahma Chellaney said China has built new facilities in disputed areas of the Himalayas, such as electronic warfare stations, air defense sites, underground munitions silos and now full villages. Satellite imagery revealed that the new village had around 100 houses and is inhabited by people from “Tibet or mainland China”. A specialist in Tibet-India-China relations, Claude Arpi, said: “They are changing the status of a region that was previously uninhabited to one inhabited by people from Tibet or mainland China.

“So they’re changing the demographics in a contested area. “They provide infrastructure, roads, fiber optic cables, electricity, which can be used for civilian and military purposes as well. “For India it is really a huge challenge because there is no way to counter it.” Speaking to Express.co.uk, geostrategist Brahma Chellaney said: “A Chinese push to create civilian settlements along disputed borders in the Himalayan region has become a major new concern for India because, analysts say in India, it replicates Beijing’s strategy of consolidating claims in the South China Sea. “ MUST READ: EU farce! UK invests £ 21million in AstraZeneca plant after Dutch deny

Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on the same “small progressive territorial encroachments” of Indian Himalayan territory that he has perfected in the South China Sea, Chellaney said. Mr Chellaney, professor of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi, added: “The border villages are the Himalayan equivalent of the islands artificially created by China in the South China Sea and let us not forget that in the South China Sea, China redrawn the geopolitical map without firing a single shot. “Beijing has advanced expansionism not by directly employing force but by asymmetric and hybrid warfare. “This success in the South China Sea emboldened China and brought this playbook to the Himalayan borders. A recent Chinese government report suggested that Beijing is considering building 624 border villages in disputed Himalayan areas. DON’T MISS

Aggressive land grabbing is disguised as “poverty reduction” measures, suggests Professor Chellaney. Professor Chellaney also warned that Chinese party members were being sent to these border villages to serve as resident overseers. The Chinese Foreign Ministry recently defended the construction of the new village, saying that “normal construction on its own territory is entirely a matter of sovereignty.” Beijing added that the construction of the village was “flawless”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said, “We have never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established in Chinese territory.”







