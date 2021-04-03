It is not the economy, the genius. India proves it by voting for Modi again and again

Text size:

A-

A +

IIn his 1992 presidential campaign, Bill Clinton immortalized the line, it’s economics, stupid. Does it work in Narendra Modis India?

Election after election, in all democracies around the world, the line has been repeated. The transnational appeal of the idea was also understandable as James Carville, the famous political consultant who invented it for Clinton, has also advised dozens of leaders around the world. A sort of globalized American Prashant Kishor. And, whatever the language or idiom, logic has stood the test of time.

Orit did, until recently. For almost a quarter of a century, a leader who promised or delivered a better economy won or was re-elected. In 2016, that was the promise that brought Donald Trump to power, just like Modi did in 2014, but that seems to have changed around the world now. Let’s look at India.

After Modis’ first two years, the economy stagnated and then declined. The stall began with demonetization in 2016-2017. Recently, India has experienced at least 7 out of 8 quarters of declining growth. The negative growth is rightly blamed on the pandemic, but it’s not like this patient was perfectly healthy before the virus hit. On almost all economic and even social indicators, India recorded a decline. It shows up in our collapsed rankings on all major global indices.

Now we know that Modi gained power in 2014 on the promise of massive economic growth, jobs and development on the Gujarat model. But other than, say, the first 24 months to some extent, he never kept that promise.

If the concept of His Stupid Economy worked, it shouldn’t have swept away the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections. By then, demonetization had already deflated the Indian economy; job losses and distress to commerce, the countryside and farmers had set in. It bothered no one other than its unfortunate opposition and marginalized columnists like us.

In the summer of 2019, our economy was already in free fall. Worse yet, unemployment was already reaching alarming levels in a democracy. Some of the data was so embarrassing that the Modi government had to either hide it, rewrite it or change the formula and produce more user-friendly data, like on GDP figures. All economic indicators had gone bad except one: inflation. And yet, Modi returned with a greater majority in this election.

It is still exactly a month before we know what voters will decide in these five parliamentary elections. The numbers obviously won’t be what Amit Shah counts after every phase in West Bengal. But whoever they are, one thing they won’t reflect is the state of the Indian economy.

This will be the first year of negative double-digit growth in our independent history. And although it can be blamed on the pandemic, it has destroyed so many lives, jobs and savings because it ended in three years of misery. In normal politics, that would have made these elections a must for the opposition. They will be anything but that. Which will lead us to question this 1992 clintonism.

Also read: Economic ideology is the new binary of Indian politics as Modi swerves to the right and Rahul to the left

So, what works for Modi, if not for the economy? Or how does he continue to win despite the economy? The point is, this is not a phenomenon specific to India. Donald Trump, all that was wrong with him, lost despite the economy being pretty well placed. This has helped him retain and increase his voters. But other considerations weighed on the minds of more voters. Identity, color and class issues, and the virus, for example. Bidens’ promise was not an economic boom.

At the other extreme is the Putin phenomenon. In fact, this week the national interest was sparked bythisColumn of Ruchir Sharma in theFT, where he explains how Putin not only made Russia sanctions-proof, but continues to win despite insignificant economic growth. We are recording all the qualifications on Russia’s electoral process, ours is still much cleaner despite some EVMs full of voices hitchhiking in a candidate car in Assam. Yet there is no denying that he is widely popular and will also win fairer elections. How can he do this without growth?

Putin is surfing on the deep insecurities of a people marked by great instability, political and economic, which preceded their rise. For them, therefore, stability becomes the first priority. The economy can wait.

If we were to build on this, stability brings nationalistic self-esteem. Putin fought many separatist and religiously inspired forces, insurgency and terrorism, taught upstart Ukrainians a lesson in attacking Crimea, stood up to the United States and probably even played it for the Trump period. Under him, Russia has once again become a power that quite a few people still hold in admiration.

What does it matter that his economy has shrunk compared to the others? Even compared to emerging markets. For comparison, that’s roughly 60% of India at $ 1.7 trillion (in 2019), with no hope of catching up. But, if the nation is together, can exceed its economic weight in its neighborhood and in the global balance of power, it is thanks to stability and leadership. The economy is about my personal interest. I can sacrifice it for a while.

Apply the same parallel to India. As of 2014, India still had the scars of 2008 (11/26) and a lot of terrorism that preceded and followed it, dating back to the early Vajpayee years. It was like two decades of humiliation with a much weaker neighbor who often hurt us, at will. All India would do, from Vajpayee to Manmohan Singh, was go and complain to America and the others.

On top of that, we had a Prime Minister so weakened by his own party that he was reduced to the caricature of that high office. Moreover, the general discourse was about the corruption of the opposition and the very inequality of the ruling party. Between 2003 and 2009, India built immense pride and optimism with a booming economy. This optimism brought the UPA back to power. In the following years, it was completely reversed. It was an incredible election where the ruling party also campaigned to complain about inequality and poverty instead of its economic successes.

For the Modi proposal, if the promise to take the ‘Gujarat model’ nationwide was the driving force, this widespread negativity provided a tailwind of 200 knots. During those seven years, most of it failed to keep its first promise, the economy. But, on the second, national pride, resisting the terrorism of the neighborhood, by restoring the majesty of the Prime Minister’s office, he scores 10 out of 10. Maybe even 11 out of 10. Remember, we are only talking about his voters.

Also read: Modis India loves praise from all over the world, but angers Vishwaguru at the slightest criticism

TThe late wave of economic reform would suggest that Modi thought his script was jaded and needed a new one. Hewill will attempt an economic recovery but will stay true to what has worked for him so far: the three-pronged offer of massive and effective welfarism for the poorest; construction of solid and visible infrastructure; and a harsher nationalism, molded in Hindutva.

The engines of the economy, left idling for a long time, take time to pick up speed. India is likely to have a great year anyway on the back of a terrible year. An equivalent of the dead cat’s rebound in the stock markets will come into play. Larger and more widespread economic gains will take time. They also inevitably increase inequalities first. Usually a successor will benefit. So I can’t count on it.

Modi gets it. The question is: do his challengers understand? Much of their attack is still linked to the economic distress under Modi. Two great areas, identity (which includes religion and culture) and national pride, they have ceded to him completely. Check out the tilt of Congress and left-wing parties on Sabarimala to get the point on identity. Or the way to question Uri, Balakot and Galwan. These underline their hesitation in the face of nationalism. Economic distress brings insecurity, but it is not a fraction of the visceral emotion that a perceived threat to national identity or pride brings. This is why the demagogues of the democratic world continue to win. The reason we prefer to say at this point: it’s not economics, genius.

Also read: No Bangladeshis, no Pakistan, no terrorism. Why Modi-Shah BJP changed his poll pitch

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram