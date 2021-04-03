Donald Trump facing multiple legal challenges





A legal expert says it is “ very likely ” that Donald Trump could be sent to jail if convicted of one of the many legal challenges he faces.

The former president is the defendant in 29 lawsuits, according to a Washington Post report and has also been the subject of “ several ” criminal investigations, including one that ended in attorneys’ access to his statements of revenues – what Trump has already tried to keep under is winding up.

Credit: PA

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has said he is “ proud ” of his tax returns.

Legal analyst Jay Michaelson told the Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast in February that if convicted, it was “ very likely ” that Trump could be sentenced to jail time.

Michaelson said: “Trump’s lawyers will always find something, but there should be no reason why the grand jury can’t get these financial records tomorrow.”

He added, “Is he going to go to jail for the rest of his life? Probably not.

“Is it possible that this would lead to criminal charges that would result in jail time? I would say that’s quite likely, and we could have a grand jury indictment pretty soon.

“A lot of these types of white collar crimes are settled, and they are settled for big financial settlements. In this case, I’m not sure Cy Vance is interested in settling with Donald Trump – even if Donald Trump could. pay the fines he would have to pay, which I don’t think he can ”.

Before running in the 2016 U.S. election, Trump said he would “ absolutely ” make his tax returns public, before later saying he would if it was “ necessary. ”

He then explained why he hadn’t done it, saying, “I’m audited. And obviously, if I’m audited, I won’t issue a statement.

“As soon as the audit is done, I love it.”

Trump has since fought to keep his tax returns private, but last month the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal to keep prosecutors’ files closed.

However, that doesn’t mean they’ll be made public – but it does mean they could be shown to a grand jury in New York City.

In a statement after the ruling, Trump said he was the victim of “ the greatest political witch-hunt in our country’s history. ”

Before adding that the way in which prosecutors had “kicked him out” was a “threat to the very foundation of freedom”.

Credit: PA

He continued, “In the meantime, murders and violent crime are on the rise in New York City in record numbers, and nothing is being done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump. .

“I will continue to fight, just as I have, for the past five years (even before I was successfully elected), despite all the electoral crimes that have been committed against me. We will win!”

