Black adviser to British leader Boris Johnson resigns amid outcry over race report, Europe News & Top Stories

LONDON (AFP) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top black adviser has resigned, Downing Street said on Thursday April 1, a day after a government-commissioned report sparked outrage saying structural racism does not did not exist in Britain.
Mr Samuel Kasumu was ousted from his resignation by ministers in February after complaining of “unbearable” tensions in Downing Street and saying Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party was pursuing “a policy of division”, he said. reported the BBC at the time.
Mr Kasumu, who has served as special adviser on civil society and communities, tendered his resignation last week and briefed his colleagues on Wednesday morning, according to Politico, as the controversial Commission on Racial Disparities report was released. and ethnic (Cred).
A government spokesperson confirmed that Kasumu would resign in May, but said this was already planned and insisted: “Any suggestion that this decision was made this week or is related to the Cred report is totally inaccurate. “
Mr Johnson – whose government is stepping up an offensive on so-called awakened activism ahead of the May election – told reporters Mr Kasumu had “done great things” by encouraging more people from ethnic minorities to do so. vaccinate against Covid-19.
The pandemic’s disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities was among the areas downplayed in the government’s new report, which said that while prejudice persists in Britain, the country is not “institutionally racist.”
The Prime Minister said the report contained “original and stimulating work” and that it would help inform policy on “the true nature of the barriers and the discrimination they (minorities) undoubtedly experience”.
“Our society is facing very serious problems linked to racism which we must solve,” he added.
Glorify slavery?
The commission was set up by Mr Johnson following last year’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, which included the toppling of the statue of an English slave trader in the western city of Bristol.
Its members, led by a black president who had previously sided with the government against anti-racist activists, concluded that many young British BLM protesters were misguided.
The country could be seen “as a model for other predominantly white countries,” according to the 264-page report.
It made 24 recommendations, including on building trust between police and minority groups, extending the school day in disadvantaged areas and tackling racist abuse on social media platforms.
“There is a new story about the Caribbean experience that talks about the period of slavery not only about profit and suffering, but about how Africans culturally transformed into an Africa / Great- Brittany remodeled, “he added.
The report was greeted with disbelief by many racial equality activists and opposition lawmakers, who noted great disparities in the experience of British minorities in the areas of policing, health care, l education and employment.
The slavery claim aroused particular contempt.
“The only good story about African slavery is that we survived,” Simon Woolley, former head of Downing Street’s racial disparities unit, told The Times newspaper.
Opposition Labor Equality spokesperson Ms Marsha de Cordova said Mr Kasumu’s exit spoke volumes despite government denials that he was linked to the report.
“Their controversial report appears to glorify slavery and suggests that institutional racism does not exist despite evidence to the contrary,” she said. “It’s no wonder they are losing the expertise of their team.”
Commission Chairman Tony Sewell said the suggestion that his report attempted to downplay the harms of slavery was “ridiculous and offensive”.