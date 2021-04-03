Modi calls Cong bossy and solves Sabarimala problem: the Tribune India





Kanyakumari (TN), April 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Congress “ authoritarian, ” saying he did not understand local sensitivities and said his government did not see people’s caste or faith before serving them. In Tamil Nadu, the situation was such that senior DMK leaders who worked side by side with the late patriarch of the party “ Kalaignar ” (M Karunanidhi) felt suffocated because of the “ newly created crown prince ” of the party. (youth wing secretary DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin), he said, addressing a poll meeting here, adding that “politics don’t work that way.” “Congress has invoked Article 356 on several occasions and the DMK and AIADMK governments of Tamil Nadu have been sacked by this party in the past,” he said. In Kerala, the prime minister attacked the left-wing government for its action against Ayyappa worshipers during the Sabarimala protests, saying they were trying to “destabilize” sacred places and the worshipers were not criminals. Ayyappa worshipers, who should have been greeted with flowers, were charged in lathi, Modi said of the issue of the entry of women from Sabarimala during a campaign rally in Konni in Pathnamthitta district, near the notorious Lord Ayyappa shrine. The state had witnessed violent protests after the LDF government decided to implement the 2018 SC verdict allowing women of all ages to pray at the shrine. – PTI BJP calls for EC action against Mamata for ‘breaking’ poll standards A BJP delegation met with Election Commission officials here on Friday and called for action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging she violated electoral standards in Nandigram as the votes were cast on Thursday.

“For the first time in the country’s history, a CM sat on a dharna in a polling station during the poll. Before sitting down on his dharna, 74% of the votes were polled in Nandigram and the ballot was generally peaceful, ”said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. PTI BJP’s Himanta banned from campaigning The EC has issued an order prohibiting BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for the next 48 hours for his “threatening remarks” against BPF opposition leader Hagrama Mohilary.

The complaint against Sarma was filed with the voting committee by Congress, an ally of BPF in Assam. Sarma denied the claim, but the EC was “not satisfied with its response”.







