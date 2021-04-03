Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi never says CPM Mukt Bharat, asks Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Koyilandy:
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his empathy of the “ Mukt Bharat Congress ”, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the BJP leader seems to have problems only with the big old party and not with the CPI (M).
“Everywhere the Prime Minister goes, he keeps saying Congress Mukt Bharat (Congress Free India). When he gets up in the morning he says Congress Mukt Bharat and when he falls asleep he says “Congress Mukt Bharat”. Why the Prime Minister never says “CPI (M) Mukt Bharat” “Modi never says that. Somehow he doesn’t have a problem with the left front and has a problem with Congress, ”MP Wayanad, who reached Kerala on the final stage of the campaign for the ballot of the April 6 assembly, said at a meeting.
While Congress was a unifying force, the Left Front was a divisor, he said, adding “wherever we go, we unite everyone. We are a unifying force. Wherever we go. , we identify everyone and unite them and make them strong “.
Regarding the RSS, he said they understand that the real threat to them comes from those who unite everyone.
“And they understand very well, just like them, the left front is also a divider of society. The left front is also an ideology of violence and anger. Congress never spreads anger or hatred and only does unite. “
Any division will weaken the country and the state, he said, adding that the ideology of Congress is the belief that all Indians are equal and that the country will only progress when it is united.
“This ideology has enabled development for many decades now and will continue to do so for many decades to come.”
“… Whatever progress you see in India today, the institutions you see today have all grown out of the ideology of Congress. India’s success so far is the result of Indian people and the Congress Party, ”he said. .
Attacking the LDF for political violence in the state, he said the left repeatedly killed members of Congress.
“Congress workers, however, will never kill anyone. That’s the difference between us and them,” he said.
Speaking to the fishing community, Mr Gandhi said he understood their difficulties and said the LDF government had “stabbed them in the back”, referring to the controversial 5,000 crore rupee MoU signed by the government with the American company EMCC on high seas fishing, against which the opposition had brought serious accusations.
The contract was then abandoned.
Stressing that unemployment was one of the biggest problems in Kerala, he said the UDF intended to create a skills development platform to retrain young people into an employable workforce.
“We come up with smart solutions. We don’t look at Karl Marx’s book to find these solutions. We are counting on you to find these solutions. We are not appealing to the intelligence of a man, but to the intelligence of the people of Kerala, “he said.