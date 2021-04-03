In failed coup in Turkey, interns face same harsh sentences as generals

ISTANBUL Photo: 14 Turkeys Air Force Academy graduates celebrating the end of a flight training program with a photo together in front of a fighter jet.

In a few months, all but one of the group would be in jail, accused of joining a 2016 coup attempt that spilled blood in the streets and threw the country into turmoil that it did not know. is not out yet. Last November, 13 of them, the other was not on the base, because they were getting married, were found guilty of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order and sentenced to life imprisonment, their military careers and their dreams of piloting F-16s were shattered.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced and severely suppressed the coup attempt, imposing a state of emergency for two years, detaining 100,000 people and expelling 150,000 officials from their jobs. More than 8,000 soldiers were prosecuted for their participation in the insurgency, including more than 600 trainees, cadets and conscripts mostly in their early twenties whose misfortune was to have received orders that night.

Their plight has been largely ignored in Turkey, where the government’s rhetoric against the coup perpetrators is strident and where the families and lawyers of the defendants have been afraid to speak out. But after the 13 were sentenced to life in prison, 12 of them were given life sentences, the harshest form of the life sentence, without parole, some of their families decided to break their silence. .