Prime Minister Imran Khan struggles to avoid Pakistan from global climate conference





Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted by not being invited to the climate conference organized by the administration of US President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment at not being invited to the conference in a series of tweets. He said Pakistan had achieved significant success in this regard, which the world also recognized.

He added that his government’s policy was solely based on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change in Pakistan. Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries to be affected by climate change.

I am puzzled by the cacophony that Pak was not invited to a climate change conference! My government’s environmental policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

He cited several initiatives such as Billion Tree-Tsunami, Clean & Green Pakistan and other nature-based solutions his government has taken in recent years to protect Pakistan from the ravages of climate change.

Prime Minister Imran Khan affirmed that Pakistan has accumulated a decent experience of seven years in this field and is open to share its expertise with other countries that are ready to work for climate change. Adding that the policies and initiatives for Pakistan have obtained international accreditation.

Hence our Green Pak initiatives, 10 billion tree tsunami, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers, etc. We have gained a wealth of experience in 7 years, starting with KP, and our policies are recognized and praised. We are ready to help any state wishing to learn from our experience, added Prime Minister Imran Khan.

I have already defined the priorities of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 – COP26 – if the international community is serious in the fight against the impact of climate change. – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 3, 2021

Slightly unhappy, Prime Minister Imran Khan added that he had set priorities for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP26 – if the international community was serious about tackling the impact of climate change.

Climate change: PM Imran Khan, Joe Biden and The Times

In March, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote an article for The Times – a British National Daily – in which he expressed his commitment to working with other world leaders to tackle the threat of climate change. Highlighting the challenges facing the country due to global warming, the prime minister said the only way to tackle them is to move to a low carbon economy.

Prime Minister Khan began by explaining the devastating effects that the monsoon rains of recent years have had on the country, which left hundreds homeless and hundreds dead. Although Pakistan is used to dealing with heavy monsoon rains, the past year has been particularly intense, mainly due to the climate, he said.

Pakistan is ranked 8th among the countries most vulnerable to climate impacts on the Global Climate Risk Index and the frequency of climate disasters over the past two decades has steadily increased. Pakistan has so far lost 9,989 lives, suffered economic losses worth $ 3.8 billion and has witnessed 152 extreme weather events, the Prime Minister wrote.

He stressed that although Pakistan emits only less than 1 percent of global carbon emissions and does not contribute to global climate change, it is still determined to work for a global solution by pushing the growing economy towards a greener, cleaner and weaker economy. carbon future. “

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s administration’s ignorance to skip Pakistan from the list of countries invited to the climate conference has been criticized around the world. About twenty national and international analysts have expressed their perplexity at having ignored Pakistan, which has an appreciable record of taking exemplary initiatives for climate change.

