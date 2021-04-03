PM Modi, first Indian PM to visit Jaffna after bombing houses, says Nadda in Tamil Nadu





Days before the poll in Tamil Nadu, BJP chairman JP Nadda said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first prime minister to travel to Jaffna in Sri Lanka where houses were bombed and had them rebuilt. The Jaffna region has a predominantly Tamil population. The region has witnessed a brutal civil war between the LTTE and Sri Lankan forces that continued for several years and resulted in the loss of thousands of lives. “Modi Ji is the first prime minister to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka. He visited bombed houses, had them rebuilt. He also sent Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to Sri Lanka and is assured that Tamil minorities were safe, “he said addressing a public meeting in Modakurichi in Tamil Nadu. The BJP chairman said the shooting at fishermen stopped after Prime Minister Modi became prime minister. “The decades-old demand by the DevendraKula community to grant them the rights to Vellalar has been accepted … Modi ji brought Tamil Nadu into the mainstream. At the 13th Finance Committee, Tamil Nadu did not got that 94,000 crore. As part of Prime Minister Modi’s 14th Finance Committee, Tamil Nadu obtained 5.42 lakh crore, 4.5 times more! He said. Nadda also pointed out that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was India’s first female Defense Minister, and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar – both belong to Tamil Nadu. He also counted financial aid from central government to the state and said: “For the metro, 3,770 crore was donated. For railways, 20,000 crores are provided. This year, 2 lakh crores were donated for development in one year. “ “A total of 11 medical schools have been awarded to TN, the highest in India. The maximum beneficiaries of MUDRA yojana are from Tamil Nadu. For silk, 1600 crore has been allocated for its development … Thanjavur paintings, wood carvings, hand weaving, stone carving, kalamkari – all this is encouraged as part of “Vocal for Local”, “he said. added. Nadda said if the people of Tamil Nadu want to stop the land grabbing, the goonda raj and power cuts must stop and if religious and cultural sentiments are to be maintained in the state, they should elect AIADMK candidates. -BJP. Elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will take place on April 6. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos