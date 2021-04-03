



Decode Babar Azam

April 03, 2021: Decoding Babar Azam’s ODI career in figures

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam slammed a formidable 103 against South Africa in the first ODI to help his team take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

Pursuing 274, Pakistan got the job done in the final delivery of its sleeves with three wickets in reserve.

Babar has been instrumental for visitors from the start.

Here we are looking at its ODI numbers.

SA vs PAK: How did the first ODI go?

The SA got off to a precarious start (55/4) after Pakistan’s election.

However, van der Dussen (123 *) and David Miller (50) propelled SA to 273/6 in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remained in a position of command until a spell from Anrich Nortje brought them back.

Although the game went on the wire despite Babar’s ton, Pakistan held their nerves to chase 274.

13 tons: Babar becomes the fastest to reach the 13 ODI centuries

The sensational Babar delivered a terrible blow under the pressure after Fakhar Zaman was sacked early on.

However, he looked fine and gave an impeccable timing display.

Babar went on to finish his 13th ODI ton (103) in his 76th ODI heats, the fastest ever.

The previous record was held by former South African batsman Hashim Amla (83 innings).

Babar ODI: Babar has an average of 56.66 in ODI cricket

In 78 ODI, Babar racked up 3,683 runs at an average of 56.66.

He now has 13 centuries and 16 50s to his name with a best of 125 *.

He also slammed 329 four and 34 six.

Against SA, Babar played eight games, accumulating 398 points to 66.33.

He slammed his first ton against the Proteas.

Facts: Babar owns these feats in ODI cricket

Babar is the third fastest with 3000 ODI points (68 innings) and the fourth with 2000 ODI points (45 innings).

Notably, he is the seventh fastest at 1,000 ODI races (21 heats).

Babar finished as the top ODI racing scorer for Pakistan in 2016, 2017 and 2019 respectively.

He was named to the ICC ODI Team of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Fact: Babar in line to surpass Imran and Akram

Babar needs 27 races to pass former Pakistani skipper Imran Khan (3,709) and 35 to beat Wasim Akram (3,717) in career ODI races. Babar (76 rounds) can become the fastest at 4000 ODI races. Amla leads the show (81 innings).

