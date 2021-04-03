Xi promotes China-Republic of Congo relations

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Denis Sassou Nguesso on his recent re-election as President of the Republic of Congo.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that in recent years, the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership between China and the Republic of Congo has maintained a strong momentum for development, with mutual political trust continuously strengthening and cooperation in various areas giving fruitful results.

Xi said he attaches great importance to developing bilateral relations and is willing to work with Sassou Nguesso to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields to benefit both countries and their people.

Here is a look at Xi’s efforts to promote ties between China and the Republic of Congo over the past few years. March 29, 2013

Xi arrived in Brazzaville for a state visit, the final stop on his first trip abroad after taking office as China’s new president. Xi and Sassou Nguesso agreed to make joint efforts to build and develop a comprehensive partnership of solidarity cooperation and mutual assistance between the two nations.

– On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations next year (2014), Xi expressed the hope that the two sides will make joint efforts and deepen their friendship and mutual trust, in order to lift the partnership of comprehensive bilateral cooperation. of solidarity and mutual aid to a new level and to take a new step forward.

– China will always be a reliable friend and sincere partner of African nations, and stands ready to continue to strengthen and deepen the new type of strategic partnership between China and Africa under the China Cooperation Forum -Africa, said the Chinese leader. June 12, 2014

Xi held talks with Sassou Nguesso in Beijing and both pledged to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and advance the China-Africa strategic partnership.

– As this year (2014) marks the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, Xi said China and the Republic of Congo should work together to “advance the commitments of their predecessors and pave a new path for the future “of bilateral relations.

– Xi proposed that the two countries intensify their interactions at government, parliamentary and political party levels to share governance experience and maintain high mutual trust, as well as improve communication and coordination on major issues of common interest to make the international system more just and rational.

– “We support Africa’s efforts to solve Africa’s problems in an African way and are ready to further contribute to the achievement of peace, stability and development in Africa,” said the Chinese leader. July 5, 2016

Xi met Sassou Nguesso in Beijing. During the talks, the two countries improved their relations into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

– China is ready to expand its partnership with the Republic of Congo in agriculture and aviation, Xi said, adding that the exchanges in the fields of culture, education, youth, media and other fields were also welcome.

– China is ready to communicate and coordinate with the Republic of Congo on peace and security in Africa, climate change and other major international and regional affairs, Xi said. September 5, 2018

Xi held talks with Sassou Nguesso in Beijing, agreeing to promote bilateral ties with larger and more substantial measures.

– Xi said the bilateral relationship was at its best in history, adding that China regards the Republic of Congo as an all-time friend and is willing to consolidate and deepen mutual political trust, expand high-level exchanges at all levels, stimulate the sharing of experiences in governance and strengthen communication on policies, concepts and strategies.

– China will firmly grasp the right direction of the Sino-Congolese relationship and continue to support each other on issues concerning the fundamental interests and major concerns of each, and further uphold the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Mr. Xi.

– China will relentlessly strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and welcome the Republic of Congo to join the Belt and Road construction, Xi said.