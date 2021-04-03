No trade with India under current circumstances: Pak PM Imran Khan





Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled that Pakistan cannot continue any trade with India under the current circumstances after holding consultations with key members of his cabinet on importing cotton and sugar from the neighboring country, a press report announced on Saturday.

On Friday, after consultations, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce and its economic team to immediately take action to facilitate the sectors concerned, value added, clothing and sugar, by finding other sources of imports. cheap necessary products, the Dawn newspaper said, citing sources. as saying.

Various proposals have been presented to the Economic Coordination Committee (CEC) which is examining these suggestions from an economic and commercial point of view. After review by the ECC, its decisions are presented to Cabinet for ratification and final approval, the report says.

In the present case, a proposal has been presented to the ECC to allow the import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from India, taking into account national requirements, she said.

Regarding the ECC’s decision to allow the import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn from India, Khan held consultations with key members of his cabinet on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not continue trading with India under the current circumstances, he said. .

The ECC had decided, for commercial reasons, to recommend these imports for Cabinet consideration.

Although the decision is not on the official Cabinet meeting agenda, the issue was raised by Cabinet members and the prime minister requested that the CEC’s decision be postponed and immediately considered, according to the report. .

The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Khan on Thursday rejected the high-level committee’s proposal to import cotton from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying there can be no normalization of relations until that New Delhi reconsider its decision in 2019 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s turnaround on Thursday came a day after the ECC, under new finance minister Hammad Azhar, recommended importing cotton and sugar from India, lifting a nearly two-year ban on its imports from the neighboring country amid tensions over the Kashmir issue.

The ECC’s decision raised hopes of a partial resumption of bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and India, which were suspended after New Delhi’s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke Jammu’s special status. -and-Kashmir.

In May 2020, Pakistan lifted the ban on importing drugs and essential drug raw materials from India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad. Pakistan has also severed all air and land links with India and suspended commercial and rail services.

Press Trust of India

