Stimulate the exit from the rut





The PTI government has attempted, since its election in August 2018, to introduce a single national program (SNC) to eliminate the learning gap between the rich and the poor, thus likely producing “ a generation of gender equality. chances ” imbued with what it can be. hope to be a muslim-pakistani character. Prime Minister Imran Khan may seem to want to prepare the nation, through education, for its journey back to the future Riyasat-i-Medina.

So far, what Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has accomplished in this regard has only sparked a controversial debate. Mahmood is educated enough to know that Islam does not need Pakistan to survive. It not only survived those 1,400 years, but also spread long before the advent of Pakistan. He also knows that even in Pakistan, Islam has never been in danger and does not need the help of its government to ward off any threat that hangs over it. In fact, Pakistan came into being because the Muslims on the subcontinent wanted it, not because of the PTI and its leader.

What is threatened, however, is Pakistan itself. We have been to the IMF 23 times, including the current visit, over the past 50 years, but the existential threat to Pakistan has only grown. Pakistan suffers from chronic energy and capital shortages and its access to technology has historically been poor. For such a country, to exist without foreign crutches is like expecting the impossible.

However, the only valuable asset we have, but which we have overlooked for all these years, is our ever-expanding youth explosion. Had we focused on educating and training this youth explosion at least for the past two decades or so, Pakistan would have managed to acquire adequate modern technology with the help of which we could have managed with the availability limited energy, simultaneously overcoming capital shortages by resorting to technological innovations improving per capita productivity, making the most of the limited availability of capital.

According to the WEF report “Future of Jobs”, the basic skills needed to survive in the 21st century are: complex problem-solving skills, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and digital literacy. These are ideally developed early, in basic education, then refined in colleges and universities and during lifelong learning. Therefore, our CNS must provide a solid foundation of fundamental linguistic, scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical (STEM) know-how.

New education literature indicates that technology is rapidly changing the way we interact and work, connecting communities and workers in increasingly sophisticated ways and opening up new opportunities. Young people must therefore develop digital literacy and STEM skills from an early age if they are to be equipped to thrive in modern society. Learners need a deeper understanding of how to apply technology and innovation to achieve desired results.

Education systems, on the other hand, need to ensure that technology curricula are kept up to date, while teachers have the opportunity to refresh their own skills and knowledge in order to keep pace with external developments. The use of technology must be integrated into the educational experience, to reflect the ways in which technology is now relevant to all sectors and all careers. Most jobs of the future will require a basic understanding of math and science.

Given the importance of STEM in the growth of future workplaces, it is important to ensure access to related education for all socio-economic groups. Technological innovation is changing the way educational materials are generated, the way educational content is distributed, the way learners interact with the materials and processes used to assess educational outcomes.

Education systems, especially at primary and secondary levels in Pakistan, have yet to incorporate the most basic and widely available learning technologies. Technology offers opportunities for countries like Pakistan to deliver learning in new and personalized ways, which could change the traditional costly and time-consuming role of teachers and facilitate a blended learning experience. Technology has been proposed as a solution to address issues related to unequal access to education, for example in rural or hard-to-reach communities that nonetheless have digital access.

