Politics
Yale professor blames PM Modi for Islamist attacks on Hindus
Yale University economics professor named Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak sparked controversy with his social media Publish, in which he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh to justify the violence committed by the Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam against Hindus.
On Thursday March 29, Mobarak tweeted: “Bangladesh seems to have fallen into a clever trap set by Modi. He visits a temple of importance to some Western Bengalis voting in a hotly contested TMC-BJP state election. His visit spreads community violence in Bangladesh. The economics professor tried to put the burden of the riots perpetrated by the Islamists on the Indian prime minister.
Further, he said, “Modi manages to communitarize politics and society on both sides of the Bangladesh-West Bengal border in one visit. Ek Dhila dui pakhi (Two birds with one stone). Why do we behave like clueless pawns in the destructive game of divisive politics between Hindus and Muslims? The Yale professor suggested that an allegedly polarizing figure like Prime Minister Modi was responsible for the communal violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
After reports emerged on social media about how Hefazat-e-Islam was targeting Hindu temples, the professor turned “ activist ” fell silent on the microblogging platform. Following the indignation of the Hindu community at the inhuman atrocities committed against them under the pretext of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak desperately tried to prove his “secular” credentials.
Without giving any weight to the question under consideration, the Yale professor resorted to anything and attempted to establish a false equivalence between Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. He wrote: “It’s good to see people getting involved today complaining about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. It would be even better to see Muslims join this choir in defense of minorities (Hindus, Chakma, Ahmadiya Muslims ..), and to see Hindus complain just as vehemently about the treatment of minorities in India.
He added: “If we can all move beyond our tribalism and protest just as strongly against the mistreatment of minorities regardless of their identity and religion, then Hefazat in BD or Modi in India or the mullahs in Pakistan would not be in. able to divide us. way.”
Internet users criticize Professor Yale for his Islamist leanings
Netizens, however, were quick to see through his desperate act of balancing monkeys. They called him on Twitter for displaying Islamist leanings, maintaining a stoic silence about the mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and attempting to draw false equivalents.
Twitter user Pradeep wrote: “No luck. The Rohingya have killed hundreds of Hindus in Myanmar, but they are victims. If you let go of the Islamist victim mentality, you will know that Muslims are the safest in India. Shiites, Ahmedias and Bohras are safe from Sunnis only in India. “
Another user pointed out the silence of the Yale professor for 5 days. “Why bother with platitudes 5 days after your first message?” Because people called your fanaticism anti-Hindu, otherwise you would have quietly walked away? If your Hindu / Christian students go to their places of worship, please do not act on your base and radicalized feelings, ”another user wrote.
“You have no meaning unless you have an Islamic education and a mental configuration. Muslim leaders visit India and travel to Jama Masjid or Ajmer Sharif. No Hindu has ever objected or called this communal. You are either ignorant or Hinduphobe and nothing else, ”stressed one user of the economics professor’s hypocrisy.
Sandy tweeted: “This pseudo-patient was badly exposed for his jihadist mindset. Now sing coexistence peas. Btw, check out the minority people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh in 1947 and now. Minorities have decimated in Pakistan, Bangladesh and doubled their populations in India. Stop the false equivalence with the Islamists. “
Another user wrote: “Yale Islamist extremist is lying again. Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh have been completely wiped out. What is their percentage of population now. Comparing them with Indian Muslims is an attempt to justify and normalize Islamic terrorism. “
Twitter user Anil Yadav pointed out, “It’s not engaging! It is to call your fanaticism! Meaningful engagement involves an exchange of ideas. Not a BS concocted a story like Modi visited Bangladesh and riots happened!
Islamists attack Hindu temples and crematorium
During PM Modi’s two-day official visit to Bangladesh, Islamists attacked Hindu temples in protest against him. Violent protests are underway in Bangladesh following the visit of the Indian Prime Minister and some protesters have died in police attempts to enforce law and order.
At the same time, three rooms of the 400-year-old Paruarkul Ashtagram Maha and Radhagobind Ashram crematorium were set on fire by unidentified disbelievers in Mohammadpur Upazila, Magura district in Bangladesh. Parts of three houses, chariots and idols were also reduced to ashes in the fire which was subsequently brought under control.
Previously, it was reported that Facebook services were down in Bangladesh following the violent protests. Border guards have been deployed to enforce law and order in the streets. The Hefazat-e-Islami is a tough Islamist organization, whose members have been accused of persecuting Hindus in the past.
