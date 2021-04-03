Leeds mother found a thief’s sawed-off shotgun and ammo hidden in her electrical box





A mother has found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition hidden in an outhouse outside her Leeds home.

The woman made the shocking discovery when she went to check the electrical box outside her property on Servia Gardens in Woodhouse.

She found a black bag hidden in a crevasse in the outhouse on September 20 last year and the bag contained a Browning shotgun without a swan.

Leeds Crown Court heard police forensic officers examine the gun and find teenage Levi Paterson’s DNA on the trigger.

To subscribe to our LeedsLive newsletter, click here.

Paterson, who was out on bail awaiting his conviction for two robbery offenses, was arrested and declined to comment when asked about the gun.

Prosecutor Imran Khan said Paterson was part of a gang that subjected two men to a “humiliating” attack in which they were threatened with a knife and ordered to undress.

Levi Paterson was sent to a young offenders institute for four years (Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The two victims had traveled to Leeds by train and were targeted on Crown Street, near the Corn Exchange.

One of the victims was told he would be stabbed before being ordered to remove the 1700 value designer clothes he was wearing.

The clothes included a Moncler coat and Valentino sneakers.

The second victim had his iPhone and a Versace bag stolen.

One of the victims was filmed as he was forced to walk away in the rain with nothing on his feet.

The attackers mocked the victims and then posted the images from the cell phone to Snapchat in an attempt to further humiliate them.

Paterson, of Westbourne Street, Leeds, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm and two robbery offenses.

Richard Holland, mitigating, said Paterson was 16 at the time of the robbery offenses and 17 at the time of the firearms offense.

Paterson was sent to a young offender facility for four years.

Enter your zip code to see reported crimes in your area

After the case, DCI Vanessa Rolfe of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Investigation Team said: ‘We welcome the conviction of this man today after admitting possession of a gun fatal recovered by police in September of last year.

“I hope this sentence demonstrates that those who are prepared to get involved in gun-related offenses in any way should expect to be deprived of their liberty.

“Criminals should also be aware that if they risk handling an illegal weapon, there is every chance that we will find out your connection to it and bring you to court.

Read more related articles Read more related articles

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos