PM Modi says sacrifices will never be forgotten as 5 jawans die in Bastar encounter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences for the deaths of soldiers who lost their lives during a meeting with Maoists in Chhattisgarh and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

My thoughts are with the families of these martyrs fighting the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. Let the injured recover as soon as possible, Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modis’s post arrived hours after five jawans were killed and 12 others injured in a shootout between security forces and Maoists in the forests of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

The meeting lasted about three hours inside the jungle. The injured were airlifted to Raipur and an operation was underway to remove the injured jaws and bodies from the forest using helicopters. More details are awaited, said Director General of Police (DGP) Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi.

The body of a Maoist woman was also found at the meeting place, the PTI news agency reported citing police officials.

According to people familiar with the developments cited by the ANI news agency, the Indian Air Force has deployed Mi-17 helicopters to assist paramilitary forces in rescue operations in Sukma.

The meeting erupted as Chhattisgarh security forces received information about the whereabouts of Madvi Hidma, one of the main Maoists of the banned CPI (Maoist) who has been linked to major attacks, including the killings by Jhiram Ghati in 2013, ANI reported.

The agency quoted CRPF sources as saying that the search for the Maoist may have sparked the meeting. According to information received by the security forces, the location of the “commander” of the People’s Guerrilla Liberation Army (PLGA) was close to the meeting place, they added. “We received information about the location of Hidma in the Sukma district which borders Bijapur. A joint team of DRG, Bastar battalion, CRPF CoBRA left for the jungle area after receiving information,” he said. said a senior CRPF official deployed in the area affected by Naxal. ANI.