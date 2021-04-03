Punjab CM Amarinder writes to PM Modi, seeks to maintain existing payment method to farmers: The Tribune India





Tribune press service

Chandigarh, April 3 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to call for the current system of payment to farmers to be maintained until a consensus can be reached on the issue of direct transfer of benefits (DBT ). Affirming that the Arhtiyas are not intermediaries between farmers and supply agencies, but are service providers, the chief minister urged the prime minister to ensure that the livelihoods of farmers and all other actors involved in the supply of food grains are not compromised. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Captain Amarinder also requested a meeting to inform him of the concerns of various stakeholders regarding the modification of the existing payment system “before the situation gets out of hand”. On behalf of the government of Punjab, he assured Modi of his full support in building consensus among stakeholders for long-term sustainable reforms. Expressing concern at recent efforts to “shake up” legally recognized and well-established institutional and social arrangements through certain Indian Government guidelines and directives, the Chief Minister said he had noticed a trend in some of the recent unilateral decisions. and actions taken by the Government of India. He added that as a soldier and a farmer himself, he “would like to highlight the risks and threats that are likely to be posed to the nation’s ‘food security’ because of some of these decisions to be completely detached from the ground. realities of agriculture in this part of the country ”. Recalling the role of hard-working farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western UP to usher in the green revolution and ensure national food security, he said security systems and defenses are being built in over decades, but can be compromised and demolished in a matter of moments. “While I fully endorse the view that as a society and as a nation we must constantly evolve and reform, and as the political leadership of the world’s largest democracy we must constantly think about improve ourselves, but I firmly believe that the reforms are successful and sustainable if carried out through a consultative process with all stakeholders, ensuring ownership by all, ”said the Chief Minister in his letter .







